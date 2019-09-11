NEWS
Board Chairman Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board, Alhaji Yahaya Musa Muhammad has called on government and corporate bodies to promote and support sgirl-child education.
Muhammad made the call during a lecture on, ‘Female Child Education: A Panacea to Societal Challenges’, at the celebration of the best graduating student of the University of Abuja, Talatu Adamu, who is an indigene of the FCT.
He noted that female child education is the only panacea to societal challenges, such as negative cultural beliefs, religious misconceptions and poverty.
While commending Adamu for her perseverance and will power to stand out, the board chairman also pointed out that poverty is the biggest challenge of female education.
Muhammad also stressed the need for government to create an enabling atmosphere for promotion of female child education, just as he called for the establishment of more day schools in the FCT to enable parents enroll their children in schools they can afford.
