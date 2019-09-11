ECOWAS, TFWA Partner To Boost Trade In West Africa

The Economic Community Of West African States ( ECOWAS) has partnered with Trade Facilitation West Africa (TFWA), EU, USAID, Netherlands, GIZ and WBG to support regional integration agenda and the implementation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), with the view to ensuring non-tariff barriers, rules of origin, standards and the business environment within the member states.

Commissioner for trade, Customs and Free Movement, ECOWAS, Tei Konzi, said yesterday that he would continue to support regional integration to remove obstacles to cross-border trade, adding that the process required careful planning, sequencing and investment in both hard and soft infrastructure at the country and the regional level, for trade facilitation initiatives to be sustainable and impactful.

“Trade plays an important role in creating employment and generating wealth. As a result, trade facilitation has been at the heart of our regional integration process, with the protocols and decisions on the free movement of persons and goods at the cornerstone of our economic integration.”

“Despite this focus, the share of intra-regional trade within ECOWAS has averaged 11 percent over the last 5 years, and share of world trade remains negligible.

Contributing factors to low volumes of trade include poor trade-related infrastructure and weak production capacity, however they also include burdensome procedures and regulations”.

In the same vein, the minister, Federal ministry of Trade and Investment (FMITI) represented by Aliyu Abubakar said that the implementation of these initiatives combined with the commitments made under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) will provide a strong basis for trade expansion in the region, describing the meeting as an avenue for exchange of ideas and to see how to address the obstacles of cross-border trade within the region.

“ Our commitments internationally is to see how we can trade among ourselves as ECOWAS nation, the possibility of crisis and the issue of xenophobia will be minimised, trade is capable of creating wealth, reducing unemployment and generating employment and also cement relations among countries “

He however said , for effective implementation of trade facilitation initiatives and reforms, there is a need for institutional coordination of the multiple stakeholder, both public and private. As a result, trade facilitation committees play an important role in the implementation of trade facilitation reforms.

Also, one of the facilitator who is the principal programme officer of ECOWAS, Kolawole Sofola said ECOWAS has layed out initiatives to boost intra-regional trade through effective and free movement of goods within the region.

Adding that the two day forum in Abuja was to update, share and ultimately strengthen the national trade facilitation committees, while engaging in the process of establishing the Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC) which is aimed at coordinating the implementation of the WTO TFA at the regional level.