FG To Operationalise Weighbridges,Tasks FERMA On Roads Protection

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that the first set of weigh bridges would be rolled out across the country to protect Nigerian roads by guarding against excess cargo weights.

In a statement issued by the director, Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, on Tuesday, Fashola made the disclosure when he received the board members of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, (FERMA) led by its chairman, Mr Babatunde Lemo in his office.

While acknowledging FERMA’s mandate to maintain roads, Fashola, who charged them to pay more attention to the protection of roads while carrying out the maintenance, warned road users against willful damage of roads by overloading.

He also said that once the weigh bridges were in place, excess loads would be offloaded and the owners surcharged.

He noted that the country was at the peak of the rainy season where the roads were prone to damages.

Fashola noted that the consequences of bad weather were harmful to every country’s infrastructure architecture, with devastating effects and assured that the government was aware of these challenges and responding to them, though the rains have slowed down activities in the construction sector generally.

While urging FERMA to collaborate more with the Federal Controllers of Works in the state to improve the quality of Nigerian roads, he also promised to empower the Controllers to take ownership and full responsibility of the Ministry’s strategy of road protection to secure lives and properties, adding that FERMA should leverage on the wealth of experience of these controllers in road repairs and maintenance.

He said “Maintenance of highway’s is very crucial to government, as this would facilitate economic growth and job creation, and FERMA is an important component of the government strategy for maintaining the road network”.

Earlier, the FERMA board chairman, Mr Babatunde Lemo assured the minister of the board’s continuing partnership and collaboration with the ministry to attain its objective

He requested the ministry to factor in the agency’s role in all road investments, stressing the need for the ministry’s continuous support in ensuring adequate appropriations and budget releases from time to time.