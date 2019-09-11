NEWS
Oyo South: Ajimobi Loses At Tribunal
Former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi yesterday lost at the National and State Election Petition Tribunal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Muhammed Kola Balogun.
Balogun, the PDP candidate had defeated former Governor Ajimobi of the APC in the March 23, 2019 election in Oyo South senatorial district.
Also, the tribunal upheld the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, Fatai Buhari representing Oyo North senatorial district.
The petitioner, APC, had asked the tribunal to nullify the election result in the senatorial district.
In the petition number EPT/OY/SEN/12/2019, the APC, cited alleged irregularities in accreditation especially smart card reader report and asked the tribunal to nullify results in some contending units and order fresh election.
Balogun had defeated Ajimobi, who was a sitting governor, in eight out of nine local government areas in the district, while the state APC had asked the tribunal to cancel election in all nine local government areas and order a fresh election owing to alleged irregularities in the February 23, 2019 election.
The tribunal chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi upheld the election of Senator Muhammad Kola Balogun as the senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district.
The PDP candidate scored a total of 105,720 votes while the candidate of the APC secured 92,579 votes as declared by the Returning Officer, Prof Kolawole Akinsola of the University of Ibadan.
Also, the tribunal upheld the election of All Progressives Congress APC senator, Fatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District, and dismissed the case against him and awarded a fine of N150,000 cost against the petitioner, Hon. Mulikat Adeola Akande.
