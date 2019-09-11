Others
PDP Chieftain Hails Gov. Ihedioha For Restoring Dignity Of Workers
A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Chief Collins Nwachukwu, has commended Governor Emeka Ihedioha, for restoring the dignity workers in the state by ensuring full and regular payment of salaries.
Nwachukwu, who is former local government chairman in Imo State, told LEADERSHIP in an interview the Gov. Ihedioha, has changed the narrative, through prompt payment salaries as well as pensions to retirees.
“Within the first 100 hundred days in office, Governor Emeka Ihedioha had cleared backlog of arrears of salaries being owed civil servants by previous administrations.
If you come to Imo State today, you will feel the pulse of workers who unlike before were not paid full salaries. Without being modest, the governor has changed the narrative in the state through prompt payment of salaries to workers and pensions to retirees.”
The PDP chieftain also lauded the governor for his giant strides for attracting counterpart funds for construction of rural roads in the state and for restoring confidence and accountability in governance.
He noted that the health sector has been revived, with the introduction of free medical service programmes for the poor in almost all the 27 local governments of the state, while Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) has received additional funding to ensure cleanliness and proper sanitation in the state.
