Tambuwal Appoints Former LEADERSHIP Editor As Media Aide

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Muhammad Ahmad Bello as his new Special Adviser, media and publicity, a statement by Abubakar Shekara confirmed.

Shekara, a Director General of the State Media Cooporation doubled as the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to governor Tambuwal until his recent upliftment to the position of a Permanent Secretary.

Bello, the 51 years old newly appointed Special Adviser, was a former Editor of LEADERSHIP Friday and later LEADERSHIP Weekend.

According to a statement signed by Abubakar Shekara, the new spokesperson to governor Tambuwal has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry traversing both print and electronic.

The statement by Shekara read in brief, “The Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (CFR), Mutawallen Sokoto, has approved the appointment of Muhammad Ahmad Bello as his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

“Bello, a 1994 Sociology graduate from Bayero University, Kano also holds a Masters degree in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

“Before his appointment Bello, a journalist of over 20 years, was an editor of LEADERSHIP Friday and LEADERSHIP Weekend newspapers. Prior to joining LEADERSHIP, he was a Deputy Editor of The Authority newspaper”.

Giving details into his journalism career, Shekara said, the newly appointed spokesperson started his career in journalism at the Kano State Government-owned Triumph newspapers where he rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Editor, Sunday Triumph.

Muhammad Bello was said to have later joined The News, TEMPO (now rested) and PM News as North-West correspondent based in Kano.

In pursuit of his journalism profession, Bello later moved to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as a District correspondent based in Funtua, Katsina state.

He was also said to work in THISDAY newspaper as a Regional Editor in the South-South, before moving to cover the House of Representatives and the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the paper between 2012-2015.

As his passion for the jobs grows, Muhammad Ahmed Bello equally worked as a stringer for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Port Harcourt, where he also worked briefly for the Daily Trust Newspaper as its Bureau Chief in the region.

Bello, the newly appointed media adviser also had a brief stint with Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency and The Will, an online news platform as a freelance writer.