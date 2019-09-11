Zulum Executes 120 Projects To Mark 100 Days In Office

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum,has executed 120 projects to mark his 100 days in office.

The projects, according to the monitoring committee, have reached various stages of completion for commissioning this year.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement issued to newsmen in Maiduguri by the secretary to the state government, Usman Jidda Shuwa.

He said the projects were sited across the state, including the three senatorial districts in the north, central and southern parts of Borno.

According to him, “Of the 120 projects, 61 are located in Borno central, while 43 in southern senatorial district with nine in northern part of the state.

“Accessibility is limited due to ongoing military operations against Boko Haram insurgency.” He said out of the 61 projects in central senatorial district, Konduga has 20 projects for the supply and distribution of potable water.

Continuing, he said ,“There are 14 projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), 10 in Jere, five in Bama, three each in Mafa, Dikwa, Ngala and Kala-Balge local government areas.

“In Borno south senatorial district, 43 projects were executed, comprising 12 in Hawul, eight each in Gwoza and Chibok councils, six in Askira/Uba, with four each in Bayo and Biu councils and three for Damboa.”