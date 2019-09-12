NEWS
Extortion: Makinde Orders N28m Refund Of Illegal Fees To Parents
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has ordered the refund of N28 million levies allegedly extorted from indigent pupils and students by the immediate past administration, back to their parents and guardians.
The governor who stated this through the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, while briefing newsmen at the end of second executive council meeting in Ibadan, revealed that plans were already carried out to make sure that all parents and guardians get back the N3,000 naira refund which was imposed by the last administration.
He added that the distribution of the customized exercise books prepared for the pupils and students in state government-owned schools would begin on Monday, September 16, 2019.
He, however, noted that any teacher who sacrifices his/her time in the newly established coaching hours for the senior secondary school students in government own schools would be rewarded.
“At today’s EXCO meeting, we received updates from our Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Daud Shangodoyin on the ongoing renovation of 100 state-owned schools. 40 have been completed, and 60 are at advanced stages of renovation and close to completion.
“The distribution of exercise books and textbooks to students will commence on Monday, September 16, 2019, when schools resume.
“We are also taking stock of our teachers (Mainstream, NYSC, N-Power and PTA) and the subjects they teach to note the distribution so our intervention will be adequately targeted. The issue of running costs of schools is being addressed.
“We are in the process of refunding N28 Million to parents and guardians who paid for forms and other expenses in state-owned secondary schools under the previous administration”, he said
He added that the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology website had been updated to include helplines so citizens can get in touch about governance issues on education.
“Our Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, gave us an update on the steps being taken to expand our forest reserves, and Oyo State’s bid to access the United Nations’ Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Degradation (REDD PLUS) Grant”, he said.
