Kwara Births First International Cattle Market With N27.8bn Projected Turnover

Published

24 mins ago

on

Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) a subsidiary of Rabelat Nigeria Limited, has disclosed that plans and arrangements have been concluded to establish International Cattle Market compromising of Abattoir, Grazing Zone, Market Stall and Hubs with an adjourning Entrepreneur center on Animal Husbandry in Kwara State.

The Chief Executive Officer,  Rabelat Nigeria Limited (RNL), Dr Ahmed Adeoye Raji, in a statement issued to journalists noted that the cattle market and abattoir plant will accommodate 180 thousand heads of cattle per annum with a projected annual turnover of N27.8 billion.

According to the statement, the market is aimed at raising considerably the standard of meat production to meet international grade and will create thousands of employment opportunities directly and indirectly for Nigerians.

It stated that the foundation of the first phase is  to be  laid with construction of  market stall, market hub and trailer park sited in Bode Saadu, Moro Local Government Area of the state. It will house Cattle market, Transit Hub and abattoir, adding that the second phase which is s training school will serve as the entrepreneurship.

It reads in part: “The centre will also cushion the negative effect of the nomadic Fulanis and farmers incessant conflict and address lack of modern infrastructure for meat production in hygienic ways and support value addition for export.

“The Nigeria’s first international cattle market Centre is an initiative of and managed by Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) a subsidiary of Rabelat Nigeria Limited (RNL), an indigenous conglomerate with interest in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

