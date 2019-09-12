NANS Draws Battle Line With Mrs. Fayemi Over Death Of 2 Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared war against the wife of Ekiti state Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi over the death of two members of the protesting students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) last Tuesday.

NANS also condemned the actions of the security personnel attached to Mrs. Fayemi for allegedly openning fire on the protesting students who merely flagged down their first lady’s convoy for the purpose of explaining the rationale behind their protest to “the first mother of the state”.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital by the association’s National Public Relations Officer (NPRO), Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, NANS warned the Ekiti’s first lady to keep-off a distance of 50 meters radius from all campuses of higher institutions of learning across the country or risks the wrath of the students.

Giving account of what transpired during the protest at Oye – Ekiti, Adeyemi explained that one of the security attaché to Mrs. Fayemi slapped the Students’ Union President, Comrade Awodola Oluwaseun who had approached the vehicle of the Ekiti’s first lady to explain reasons for the protest.

“The development immediately caused students to throw sachet water at the convoy of the governor’s wife, but in her wicked response, she ordered the security officers to open fire on the protesting students.

“Unfortunately, a Part one student of the Department of Crop Science and Horticulture, Dada Kehinde Abiodun was killed, while several other students were severely injured and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ido-Ekiti”.

Adeyemi in the statement further said that another 300-level students of Biology Education, Okonufua Joseph, earlier placed under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital has also died at the early hours of yesterday Wednesday 11th September.

Irked by this developments however, Adeyemi said NANS would protest what it termed “the wicked and inhuman behaviour of the state’s first lady” in each of the six states within the nation’s geo-political zones beginning from Monday 16th September, 2019.

NANS further explained that it has uncovered a grand plot by the Dr. Kayode Fayemi led Ekiti state government to kidnap its members, particularly those ones from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti whenever they are sighted anywhere across the country.

“To this end, we however declare the wife of Governor Fayemi persona non grata on a radius of 50 meters, as we request her to always keep 50 meters away from all our campuses in the country as her presence close to our students is not safe as she will be constituting threat to the lives of our students”.

While appealing to members of the international community to partner it in the crusade, NANS also appealed to Nigerian mothers to join force with the union at condemning the killing of the FUOYE’s students.