A’Ibom At 32: Osinbajo To Commission Power Station, Flour Mills, Others

As Akwa Ibom clocks 32 years on September 23, 2019, the government and people of the State are set to celebrate the anniversary with a lineup of activities.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh, while speaking to reporters in his office on Friday, September 13, 2019 on the imperatives of the anniversary celebration.

According to the Commissioner, the celebration, which is scheduled to commence from Saturday, September 21, will feature projects commissioning by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The projects to be commissioned include the most digitized power sub-station in West Africa situated in Ekim, and the Flour Mills in Onna; among others. The project Commissioning exercise will be followed by a State Banquet in honour of the Vice President on the same day.

Sir Udoh mentioned that on Sunday, September 22, an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Uyo Township Stadium at 10am where Prof Osinbajo will be the homilist.

Monday, September 23, the Commissioner said, will feature the swearing-in of the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs.

While congratulating Akwa Ibom people on the 32nd anniversary of State creation, he called on all citizens and residents to continue to support the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel and participate in all the activities lined up for the celebration.