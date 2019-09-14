BUSINESS
Drone Attacks Set 2 Oil Facilities Ablaze In Saudi
Saudi Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two oil facilities of Saudi petroleum company Aramco.
The ministry said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that attacks were reported on Saturday morning in Abqaiq in Eastern Province and Hijrat Khurais oilfield.
The Aramco’s industrial security teams controlled and extinguished the fire before the spreading of the flames.
An investigation was launched, the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia has been targeted in the past years with drone and missile attacks by Houthi militia.
Most of those attacks were foiled before reaching their targets, while some succeeded in causing limited fires in oil facilities without affecting oil production. (Xinhua/NAN)
