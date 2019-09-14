Connect with us
ICPC Seals Pinnick's Lagos Mansion

Published

3 days ago

on

Meanwhile, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sealed off the Lagos residence of Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

It was learnt that officials of the commission placed the house inside Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, a highbrow area in Lagos, under lock, over corruption allegations levelled against Pinnick.

Earlier yesterday, the commission sealed off the Abuja residence of Shehu Dikko, second vice-president of the NFF.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that Dikko’s residence was closed because he and some NFF executives were under investigation.

A source said that some top NFF officials were on the run over fear of possible arrest.

The source added that the commission was investigating how the officials allegedly converted money meant for the federation to personal use.

Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi, first vice-president of NFF, Dikko, Mohammed Sanusi, secretary-general of NFF and Yusuf Fresh, a board member, are expected to appear before the Federal High Court, Abuja on September 26, 2019, over alleged diversion of FIFA grants running into billions of naira.

