Disregard Audio Of Killings On Kaduna/Abuja Road – Security Council

The Kaduna State Security Council has said the fake 46-second audio message in circulation warning citizens to avoid the Kaduna-Abuja road because of purported ethnic cleansing is not only fake but also a deliberate ploy to incite unrest.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, urged residents to disregard the audio.

The statement said: “Security agencies are investigating the source of the malicious audio message. Anyone found culpable would be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Kaduna State Security Council is appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, to disregard the fake audio message and go about their businesses. Citizens with useful information about the criminals behind the fake audio are encouraged to contact the security agencies.”