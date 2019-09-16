Health Workers Honour National Eye Centre CMD

The Chief Medical Director of National Eye Centre Kaduna Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan has bag an award of Excellence from the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) High integrity and outstanding performance in Health Care Delivery in Nigeria.

Medical and Health Workers National President Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah said Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan was chosen from among all the Chief Executives of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria for the award based on four indicators used by the Union for assessment.

These indicators included labour friendliness, general staff welfare, general infrastructural development and clinical development/performance.

The award was given to Dr. Alhassan with the Chief Executives of

Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe during the Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of Tertiary Health Institutions.

In his own remarks, Dr. Alhassan said the award would encourage him to make more strides in leading the National Eye Centre to achieve its mandate of service for sight.

Mahmoud Babanini Alhassan who took over the reins of leadership in National Eye Centre in 2015 did his residency programme in Ophthalmology in the Centre from 1993 to 1999 leading to his being awarded the Fellowship of West African College of Surgeons (FWACS).

He then proceded to Singapore where he obtained Fellowship in Vitroretinal Surgey and Medicine in 2002. He again soared higher in 2013 when he obtained Masters in Science in Public Health for Eye Care (MPHEC) from University of London and Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

In the course of his employment with the Centre, he held several leadership

positions, attended several national and international workshops, presented papers in various professional conferences and has several published research papers to his credit.

The National Eye Centre under his leadership has been experiencing harvest of awards which are worthy of mention. In 2018, Dr. Mustapha Bature, a resident with the Centre got Prof. Adenike Abiose Award as the best student in the West African College of Surgeons Part I examination at first attempt.

The same year, Mrs Abah I. Mary, a student of the National Eye Centre’s

School of Post-Basic Ophthalmic Nursing received the award of the Forum of Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria (FOHNIN) as the overall best

candidate for Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria Ophthalmic Nursing Programme examination.

This year (2019) one of the Centre’s Residents (Dr. Bello Shahir) and a

Supernumerary Resident with the Centre (Dr. Olabisi Yeye-Agba), all came out best in their Part II and part I Examinations respectively. Again, the Senior Consultant, Cornea and Anterior Segment, Dr. Urania U. Ihenacho was given Award of Excellence and Icon of Societal Development by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NAN) for outstanding performance in educational development, philanthropic activities, youth empowerment, and services to humanity.

These are indeed sources of encouragement that the hospital is making strides in its three core areas of service, training and research. Kudos to Dr. Mahmoud Babanini Alhassan.