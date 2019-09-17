100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Govs Prioritise Insecurity, Agriculture, Industrialisation, Education, Others

In its drive for the enthronement of accountability and excellence in governance, LEADERSHIP continues today the appraisal of the first 100 days of 29 state governors, who were inaugurated on May 29, 2019. In this edition of the Special Report, which began on Monday, searchlight is beamed on the activities of another set of governors during the period under review.

NIGER STATE

In Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has placed emphasis on the completion of projects in the health, education, infrastructure and security sectors, most of which he initiated during his first term.

The governor, however, said that his first 100 days had been eventful but low-keyed because most of the projects he embarked upon “are ongoing, about to be completed or have been halted until the rains are over.”

The modest efforts of the administration during the period had been both tangible and intangible, especially in the areas of rural healthcare, education, water, agriculture, infrastructure development and security.

Some of them are the completion of the Primary Healthcare Centre in Kataeregi Katcha local government area, the upgrade and reconstruction of Maito Primary Healthcare Centre in Wushishi, another in Chanchaga, and the expansion of Paiko Hospital in Paikoro local government area.

Others are the ongoing construction of the State ICT Hub in Minna, the Zungeru township roads, and drainage and channelisation of waterways.

The state government has also sealed a deal with NIRSAL for the procurement of another 100 tractors to boost the tractor hiring scheme as well as the development of the multi-million naira Bobi Grazing Reserve in collaboration with the federal government and the private sector to boost milk and meat production, generate revenue and curb cattle rustling.

The rehabilitation of Minna-Suleja Road is ongoing and the Minna-Bida Road as well as other projects under the “Operation Zero Potholes” scheme where preliminary works have been done, while others are billed to commence once the rains recede.

In education, the government is putting up structures for the take-off of the Teachers’ Professional Institute in Zone A and Zone C while a few rural communities are being electrified.

Governor Sani Bello added that proactive measures had been taken in collaboration with security agencies that have curtailed criminal activities, especially kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state, stressing that the victims of such incidents and the recent fuel tanker explosions have or are being assisted by his administration.

KWARA STATE

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made modest achievements during his first 100 days in office.

The governor has implemented people-oriented programmes in the education, health and infrastructure.

Among them is the construction of the Coca Cola Bridge in Ilorin, the state capital. The project had stalled since 2018 until July 2019 when Governor AbdulRazaq approved N10 million for its completion.

Similarly, the Oke Foma Bridge in Ilorin West local government area has been opened for public use after it was abandoned.

AbdulRazaq has also flagged off polio outbreak response units in seven local government areas in the state. The programme kicked off in Tanke, Ilorin East local government area in response to the outbreak of polio in some councils in the state.

Apart from ensuring the rehabilitation of the Kwara State Fire Service, the governor donated fire-fighting vehicles to the organisation.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Yikpata now wears a new look, courtesy of the intervention of the governor. The camp has been equipped with benches, mattresses and medical supplies for the clinic.

The water works in Igbaja and Lafiagi have been fixed to ensure regular water supply in the areas. Some parts of Ilorin metropolis now receive regular water supply following the payment of the water board’s indebtedness to Ibadan Electricity and Distribution Company. The governor ordered the immediate settlement of the electricity bill on his assumption of office.

AbdulRazaq also approved the repayment of N450 million allegedly diverted by the previous administration from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds. The latest approval will see the removal of the state from the blacklist of the UBE, thereby widening the access of Kwara children to basic education.

The striking employees of the state-owned tertiary institutions have returned to work after the governor approved the payment of N250 million for their outstanding salaries.

The long-neglected Offa Garage Road Roundabout has been fixed following Abdulrazaq’s approval of N20 million to fix several township roads in Ilorin metropolis.

Abdulrazaq has also reequipped the state radio station popularly known as “Radio Kwara”.

The government has commenced road repairs in Baruteen local government area. A new lease of life has now been brought to the lives of the residents of Gwanara District following the repair of the Ilesha-Gwanara, Gwanara-Kenu-Okuta and Gwanara-Bukuruo roads.

Abdulrazaq has approved the immediate release of the first tranche of ₦200 million as counterpart funds for the take-off of Rural Access and Agricultural Market Project (RAAMP III).

NASARAWA STATE

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, who is on his first term, said that “it is conventional to talk about recording some achievements within the first 100 days in office by new administrations. Therefore, we shall not be an exception to this. We have, therefore, identified some high impact projects to achieve this objective in the interim before medium and long-term arrangements take effect.”

The governor has set up the State Economic Management and Investment Advisory Council; began the review and reform the civil service; reviewed the payment of pensions; revisited the payment of salary arrears with a view to commence payment; completion of the Lafia Cargo Airport, Kwandare, and the commencement of the construction of rural roads in each of the three senatorial zones.

Others are the commencement of rural electrification in at least, three villages in the state; the construction of 2km solar power street light projects in each of the 13 local government areas, and the construction of Technology Innovation Hubs in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu.

Governor Sule empowered youths and women with sewing and grinding machines within 48hours in office and constituted the civil service reform committee to reposition the service through training and retraining of workers.

He further constituted an economic team to harness the economic potential of the state in mining, agriculture, tourism, and others

Sule commissioned the fertiliser blending plant in Keffi and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AZMAN Group to establish 12,000 hectares of rice plantation farm.

ABIA STATE

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State also marked 100 days of his second term in office.

In his inauguration speech after his swearing-in on May 29, the governor said that he would continue to run his administration on its five pillars of development, which encapsulate strategies to move the state beyond where he met it was in 2015 in agriculture, education, oil and gas, infrastructure, and trade and investment.

One of the most noticeable improvements is night life in the capital city of Umuahia and Aba with the restoration of street lights. This has not only beautified both cities, but has improved their security.

The reduction in crime and criminality has improved the activities of small businesses, increased the prospects of the proposed Enyimba Economic City, and the completion of the automated shoe factory in Aba.

IMO STATE

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, whose development agenda is anchored on the mantra “Rebuild Imo”, has made infrastructural development, security, human capital development and technology development his priorities.

The governor, who is in his first term in office, has commenced the review of the report of its Transition Technical Committee (TTC) to midwife an implementable development initiative to be known as the “Growth and Strategic Development Plan (G-SDP).

The plan which involves two-stage Development Horizon of five years and Economic Blueprint, according to the government will deliver 381km rural access road projects, restore the Owerri master plan, water supply in Owerri metropolis, the roll out of the State Health Insurance Scheme as well as the reactivation of four Technical Education Institutions in the state.

Others include an “Economic Growth and Strategic Development Initiative” along five sub-themes of “Human Capital Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Infrastructure, Industrialisation, Job Creation, and Security and Environment.”

Already, the state government has commissioned a “Central Billing System” to drive the use of technology in tax collection and followed this up with a “Tax Payer Enumeration Exercise” with the attendant benefit of identifying the tax payers and ensuring that they pay the right amount of taxes to the treasury.

The governor also approved the award of contracts for the reconstruction of 14 critical roads across the state and flagged off of one of the most ambitious rural road construction projects in the country.

“Valued at N13.5 billion, the World Bank Assisted Rural Access and Mobility Projects (RAMP), Ihedioha said involved over 70 rural roads networks with a cumulative distance of 381 kilometres across the 27 local government areas.

Ihedioha has also initiated steps to tackle the epileptic power supply in the state with the setting up of the Imo State Power and Rural Electrification Agency (1-POREA), launched “Operation Iron Gate” to remedy insecurity in the state, just as the Otamiri Water Supply had been rectified for normal and regular supply of water to residents of the Owerri capital city and its environs.

He launched an agricultural roadmap which is a comprehensive framework for self-sufficiency in food production, both for domestic consumption and for exports.

Similarly, the governor has launched the first phase of the Chief Leo Stan Ekeh Entrepreneurship Support Programme for indigenes of the state.

AKWA IBOM

In Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel said that his “Completion Agenda” during his second term in office would be on industrialisation.

He launched Ibom Air, which has commenced commercial flights on June 7, 2019 on Uyo-Abuja and Uyo-Lagos.

In the industrial sector, a flour mill is billed to be commissioned soon by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. There is also the baker’s confectionery revolution in the state with the King’s Flour Mill now on test production with a capacity of 500 tonnes of wheat and 400 tonnes of flour a daily.

Another factory awaiting inauguration is the Akwa Ibom Plywood Industry, designed to make Akwa Ibom a major producer of finished products for the building sector.

Governor Emmanuel’s vision of steady power supply has been boosted with the completion of the first phase of the 2x60KVA transmission substation in Ekim, Mkpat Enin local government area.

The station executed in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), currently has a 60MVA power transformer and three outgoing 33KV feeder bays with everything set for the official turning on of the station by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. It is expected to produce 48megawatts of power in least five local government areas of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Oruk Anam, Onna and Eastern Obolo.

DELTA STATE

The drive to overhaul healthcare facilities has continued with the remodeling of the 77-year-old General Hospital in Oron. The hospital was commissioned on July 10, 2019 by Governor Emmanuel, while Immanuel General Hospital in Eket is almost ready for commissioning.

To drive his transformation agenda, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (second term) during the period inaugurated the maiden Warri-Effurun and Environs Development Agency as well as new boards for Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA).

On rural transformation agenda, roads such as the 19km Sokebolou, Obotobo 1, Obotobo 2 and Yokri community roads in Ogulaha Kingdom, Burutu local government area have been commissioned

Other projects executed by the government are the N19.1 billion “Section A” of the Ughelli-Kwale-Asaba (federal) Road and the reconstruction of the failed portion of the Warri-Sapele-Benin-City (federal) Express Road.

In Asaba, the multi-billion naira storm water multi-drainage projects to address perennial flooding in the metropolis are continuing alongside several urban road projects.

ADAMAWA STATE

In line with his campaign promises to the people of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri during his first 100 days in office declared free education and free feeding programme for public schools.

The governor has also recovered all school lands encroached upon by officials of the last All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

The commencement of the construction of 2,000 units of houses comprising of 1,300 units in Malkohi in Yola South, 400 units in Jimeta in Yola North, and 300 in Mubi LGAi is among the achievements in the last three months of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state. They are to be completed in 12 months.

Recently, the state inaugurated 60 Hilux vans and 50 motorcycles to boost security in the state ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

The vehicles were distributed among the security agencies under the Joint Security Task Force.

The elimination of ‘Yan Shila gang group, which had unleashed violence on the people took place during the governor’s 100 days in office.

Under Fintri, the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) was recently inaugurated at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa local government area by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State who is serving his second term in office has little to show in terms of the new projects in the last 100 days. The visible projects executed by him during the period are the erection of emergency classrooms and renovation of those damaged by windstorm.

The development may not be unconnected with the delay in forming the state executive council and appointment of other heads of agencies by the governor.

There are several ongoing projects, which were initiated during his first term.

The governor has, however, been faithful in the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and other entitlements. This month alone, the state and local government contributory pension scheme board disbursed over N740‎.602 million to 382 pensioners.

The state government also provided relief materials to thousands of victims of the flood that swept across the 27 LGAs of the state.

BENUE STATE

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on May 29, 2019 stated that “the second mandate given to me is an opportunity to right the wrongs. The challenges are many but the determination is there. Not all storms come to disrupt lives; some come to clear your path to greatness. I am determined to explore every available opportunity within the law to advance the development and progress of Benue State.”

In the first 100 days of his second term, the administration has made landmark achievements in security, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and workers’ welfare.

To demonstrate his readiness to serve the people better, Governor Ortom was among the first set of governors after May 29 to constitute his cabinet. He followed the appointment of commissioners with that of special advisers and other aides.

For a long time, Gboko, the administrative headquarters of the Tiv Nation was hit by bad roads and streets. To address the situation, Ortom awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Ahmadu Bello Way in Gboko, one of the major roads in the town connecting Joseph Tarka Way and Captain Down Road.

Similarly, both JS Tarka Way and Captain Down’s Road have been reconstructed with drainages for free flow of run-off water during rainfall.

Work has been completed on the Armstrong Avenue, Otukpo as well as the Commercial Road leading to Ochi’Doma’s Palace.

The Imande-Akpu-Origbo-Gbajimba Road has also been completed while work is in progress in Mobile Barracks -Welfare Quarters-Terwase Agbadu roads, all in Makurdi metropolis.

Traffic Lights have also been installed at different locations in Makurdi to address the problem of traffic control which often leads to accidents within the state capital. Other roads completed during the period are Gwer West-Taraku-Naka Road; Agatu-Oshigbudu-Obagaji Road, and Zaki Biam-Gbeji Road.

To check infrastructural decay in public schools, the governor commenced massive renovation of Government Girls Model Secondary School, Aliade, Gwer council; the rehabilitation of the Special School for Exceptional Children in Aliade.

Also, more primary school projects have been completed by the state government in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The state government also set aside N6 billion as counterpart funds to embark on another round of primary school projects across the state; paid 40 per cent subsidy on fertiliser for farmers in 2019 cropping season; purchased 50 tractors for distribution to farmers, and revived the Fertiliser Blending Plant.