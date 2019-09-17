36 States, 4 African Countries For FCAA

All is now set for Face of Commercial and Achievers Award (FCAA) holding in the capital city Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Face of Commercial which is a TV Show is not segregatory and it’s the only TV show in Nigeria that accept people of all ages.

According to the Project Director Gafiligadoki Communications, Nyam Terkimbi Terry, he said both slim, tall, big and the average height are all accepted “As long as you have what it takes, (Uniqueness)”.

He added that the “Audition is ongoing in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

In a related development, after a successful FCAA2019 Audition inPort Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, the Project Director and some of the contestants paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness Eze Amb.Dr. Sunny Weli Chukwu JP, the paramount ruler/ Nyenne-eli Elelenwo Etur for his blessings. He was subsequently honoured with an award as the Face of Commercial Special of Excellence in leadership 2019.

It is expected that at the end of the event, 3 winners would emerge.

Also, the event is expected to take place in 4 African countries.