NEWS
36 States, 4 African Countries For FCAA
All is now set for Face of Commercial and Achievers Award (FCAA) holding in the capital city Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Face of Commercial which is a TV Show is not segregatory and it’s the only TV show in Nigeria that accept people of all ages.
According to the Project Director Gafiligadoki Communications, Nyam Terkimbi Terry, he said both slim, tall, big and the average height are all accepted “As long as you have what it takes, (Uniqueness)”.
He added that the “Audition is ongoing in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.
In a related development, after a successful FCAA2019 Audition inPort Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, the Project Director and some of the contestants paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness Eze Amb.Dr. Sunny Weli Chukwu JP, the paramount ruler/ Nyenne-eli Elelenwo Etur for his blessings. He was subsequently honoured with an award as the Face of Commercial Special of Excellence in leadership 2019.
It is expected that at the end of the event, 3 winners would emerge.
Also, the event is expected to take place in 4 African countries.
MOST READ
More Than 500 Schools Closed In Malaysia As Haze Persists
Xenophobia: Obasanjo Urges Reconciliation Amongst Affected Countries
Delta Fish Farmers Lament Lost Of Over 3,000 Ponds To Flooding
Bayelsa Stakeholders Task Petroleum Minister, Sylva On Brass NLG, Others
Ijaw Youths Fault Critics Of PMB Over Composition Of New NDDC Board
Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke
Anti Party Activities: Kebbi APC Suspends Assembly Member
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Emir Sanusi Commends PMB Over New Economic Team
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
‘10,000 Nigerian Girls Forced Into Prostitution In Burkina Faso’
- EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Judgement: Matters Arising
- WORLD21 hours ago
France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron To Return To Teaching
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Renewed Intrigues As Tribunal Orders Fresh Poll In Delta South
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oil Price Hits $71pb After Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sokoto Using NCRC To Boost Polio Immunization Acceptance
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Nigerian Artist, Bankulli Speaks On Writing For Beyoncé