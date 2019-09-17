Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke

Ahead next year’s governorship elections in Anambra State, some Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, stakeholders under the auspices of

PDP Southeast Interactive Session and Stakeholders Meeting have endorsed the candidacy of Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha).

At a forum to strategize and chart a path forward for the party in the state as it officially begins work towards the next gubernatorial election in the state, the forum described Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) as a frontline grassroots politician in Anambra and commended him for throwing his heart in the ring to contest the election.

Speaking after the declaration, Chief Enyioha urged Anambra people to keep their hopes burning in spite of the ruinous cloud of bad governance that has enveloped the state over the past few years, leaving critical infrastructure in tatters and rural communities in adverse neglect, expressing optimism that the state can still be redeemed.

“Perhaps there has never been any time in the history of this state that the consequences of our decision to choose who to lead us as governor will be weightier, more dramatic and consequential. Our State is standing on the threshold of history, we are on the verge and all socioeconomic indicators have taken a huge plunge amidst the huge potentials our State is endowed with”, Enyioha stated.

Chief Ugochukwu said that the decision on who will fly PDP’s flag in the governorship contest on the backdrop of the underperforming incumbent government is critical.

He said, “We cannot afford to gamble with the choice of who picks the ticket of our party as the task of redeeming our State from the present quagmire is an arduous one. It therefore behooves on our party to build a workable consensus and effective synergy to tackle the chronic leadership failure that has befallen us.”

Enyioha insists that though Ndi-Anambra have reposed a lot of confidence in PDP and consider them as the best alternative, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra State must unify its various interests, and join hands with sincerity of purpose and unwavering faith to ensure that it delivers on the mandate of the masses.

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha), a businessman and philanthropist, hails from Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.