Ijaw Youths Fault Critics Of PMB Over Composition Of New NDDC Board

Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta region has faulted the rising criticism against the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that the leadership positions of intervention agencies for the region are not the exclusive reserve of the Ijaw ethnic nationalities alone.

The Ijaw Youths under the aegis of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) stated that though the Ijaw Ethnic nationality is known to be at the forefront of the Niger Delta struggle, there should be synergy between all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region if the region must achieve the needed massive development.

The National Secretary of MOSIEND, Amb. Winston Cotterel Amain in statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa, called for unity and oneness of the Niger Delta region irrespective of ethnic and tribal lines.

Amb. Amain decried the present disunity amongst the various ethnic groups in the region. Noting that all ethnic nationalities are victims of underdevelopment, environmental pollution and degradation, marginalization amongst other oppressive vices that have bedevilled the region.

According to Amain ” I don’t see any reason why the Ijaw man in Bayelsa State will protest against the appointment of an Urhobo man in Delta State as Managing Director of NDDC.

“The region can only develop when there is an atmosphere of harmonious and cordial relationship amongst all ethnic groups whether Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko or Itsekiri”. We are all Niger Deltans, he added.

The MOSIEND scribe asserted that despite the fact that the Ijaw ethnic nationality is known to be at the forefront of the Niger Delta struggle, other ethnic nationalities should also be carried along in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Amb. Amain unequivocally stated that if the Ijaws have been appointed as heads in the Presidential Amnesty office, right from inception, it will not be wrong for an Urhobo or Itshekiri man to be the head of Amnesty office now.

The Youth Leader opined that MOSIEND as a body will not allow any ethnic group to be treated as second class citizens in the region.

Amb. Amain urges leaders of the various ethnic groups in the region to exude unity and eschew all forms of sentiments and divisiveness. While insisting that any tribe or ethnic group can be head of NDDC, Amnesty office or the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which are all geared towards the development of the oil rich region.

It is worth mentioning that the various interventionist agencies are not created for Ijaw people alone but for the generality of the Niger Delta region.