WORLD
ILO Challenges Namibia To Prioritise Employment Creation
Namibia, on Tuesday, set to adopt and implement economic development policies with special focus on addressing unemployment and stimulating the job market.
Michael Mwasikakata, a senior ILO specialist, in the employment department, disclosed this in Windhoek.
Mwasikakata, however, used Namibia as a yardstick of how most countries in the SADC region had crafted firm developmental policy but fail to quell the problems of unemployment because of poor implementation.
According to ILO, unemployment stands at 28 per cent in Namibia, about 90 per cent in Zimbabwe, 29 per cent in South Africa while a regional average stands at 11.5 per cent.
“Taking a closer look at Namibia’s national development programmes and vision 2030 one would see that there is a special emphasis in dealing with unemployment.
“However, good policy does not necessarily deal with the problem of unemployment but the policy needs to be fully implemented to deal with such challenges.
“Key on the challenges faced by Namibia in dealing with unemployment, especially among the youth, is the failure to bridge the gap between industrial needs and the curricular offered by the country’s tertiary institutions,’’ Mwasikakata said. (NAN)
MOST READ
FG To Auction N150bn Bonds On Sept. 25 – DMO
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
Over 10,600ha Under Cultivation In Edo As 2000 Farmers Benefit From Programmes
Health: Zulum Assures Payment Of Counterpart Fund On Eradication Of Polio
Councils Polls: ADSIEC Urged To Provide Level Playing Ground For Women
NIMechE Tasks FG On National Technical Skills
Insurgency: NEDC Donates Relief Materials IDPs In Adamawa
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Emir Sanusi Commends PMB Over New Economic Team
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘10,000 Nigerian Girls Forced Into Prostitution In Burkina Faso’
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Judgement: Matters Arising
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Renewed Intrigues As Tribunal Orders Fresh Poll In Delta South
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Oil Price Hits $71pb After Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Apologises To Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks
- OPINION23 hours ago
Institutionalising APC for Democratic Leadership
- FEATURES14 hours ago
100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Govs Prioritise Insecurity, Agriculture, Industrialisation, Education, Others