NEWS
Nasarawa Govt Downsizes Ministries From 18 To 13
The Nasarawa State Government has reduced the number of its ministries from 18 to 13 for efficiency purposes.
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, made the announcement during a Stakeholders meeting in Lafia, yesterday.
The five affected ministries which have been scrapped and merged with re-established ones include Special Education, Science and Technology; Higher Education; Housing and Urban Development; Community Development and Water Resources.
The Thirteen new ministries are Education, Health, Land and Urban Development, Environment and Natural Resources, Youths and Sports Development, Justice, Finance and Economic Planning.
Others include, Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs; Women and Social Development; Works, Housing and Transport; Agriculture and Water Resources; Trade Industries and Investment; and information culture and tourism
Gov Sule said the development is to ensure that ministries are reduced into a manageable size and avoid conflicting roles
The governor said government is working towards strengthening MDAs for effective service delivery and appealed for the support of stakeholders.
MOST READ
FG To Auction N150bn Bonds On Sept. 25 – DMO
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
Over 10,600ha Under Cultivation In Edo As 2000 Farmers Benefit From Programmes
Health: Zulum Assures Payment Of Counterpart Fund On Eradication Of Polio
Councils Polls: ADSIEC Urged To Provide Level Playing Ground For Women
NIMechE Tasks FG On National Technical Skills
Insurgency: NEDC Donates Relief Materials IDPs In Adamawa
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Emir Sanusi Commends PMB Over New Economic Team
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘10,000 Nigerian Girls Forced Into Prostitution In Burkina Faso’
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Judgement: Matters Arising
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Renewed Intrigues As Tribunal Orders Fresh Poll In Delta South
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Oil Price Hits $71pb After Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Apologises To Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks
- OPINION23 hours ago
Institutionalising APC for Democratic Leadership
- FEATURES14 hours ago
100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Govs Prioritise Insecurity, Agriculture, Industrialisation, Education, Others