Nasarawa Govt Downsizes Ministries From 18 To 13

The Nasarawa State Government has reduced the number of its ministries from 18 to 13 for efficiency purposes.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, made the announcement during a Stakeholders meeting in Lafia, yesterday.

The five affected ministries which have been scrapped and merged with re-established ones include Special Education, Science and Technology; Higher Education; Housing and Urban Development; Community Development and Water Resources.

The Thirteen new ministries are Education, Health, Land and Urban Development, Environment and Natural Resources, Youths and Sports Development, Justice, Finance and Economic Planning.

Others include, Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs; Women and Social Development; Works, Housing and Transport; Agriculture and Water Resources; Trade Industries and Investment; and information culture and tourism

Gov Sule said the development is to ensure that ministries are reduced into a manageable size and avoid conflicting roles

The governor said government is working towards strengthening MDAs for effective service delivery and appealed for the support of stakeholders.