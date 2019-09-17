NIMC Enrollment Rises To 37M In 4 Years

The federal government said that the National ldentity Management Commission (NIMC) data base capturing of the citizens into National Identity Number (NIN) rises from 7million in 2015 to 36million in 2019.

The secretary to the government of the Federation (SGP), Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this at the First Edition of International Identity Day with the theme: “Assured Digital Identity For All” in Abuja.

Mustapha who was represented by the permanent secretary, Political and Economic Office of the SGE, Aduda Gabriel said, “If we’re able to effectively manage identity or national identity, it will be important in the area of population management or managing jobs and security.

He urged NIMC to collaborate with state and local governments to cover Nigeria more effectively, adding that by so doing it will help government in dealing with some of the very naughty issues that seem to have defied solutions.

In his remarks, the director general of NIMC, Mr. Aliyu Aziz said over 4,000 workers are in the field capturing data of citizens into the national identity number database.

He explained that the 36 million records are between the people that have passport, bank account including people with driver’s licences.

The federal government on Thursday, August 29, 2019 approved September 16, for the National ldentity Management Commission (NIMC) to join the Coalition of International ldentity Data this year. The acting board chairman of NIMC, Malam Bello Gwandu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and visionary leadership in advancing and improving the identity development project of our country.

Also in his message, the Minister of Science and Technology Mr. Muhammad Abdullahi, said, “NIMC should move beyond photo and biometric data capture in support of Nigerian Immigration Service and financial institutions it ought to, and should be a one step shop in forensic analysis of data and should interface with Nigerian Biotechnology Agency to develop DNA replication and encoding Laboratories to support security agencies in detection, arrest and prosecution of criminals in the country”.