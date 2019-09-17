Renewed Intrigues As Tribunal Orders Fresh Poll In Delta South

As Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator James Manager return to the trenches following the tribunal’s judgement that declared fresh election in Delta South senatorial district, INNEH BARTH examines the consequences of the judgement.

Following the tribunal’s judgement that nullified the election of Senator James Manager, who is currently on his fourth term at the senate, following a petition filed by former governor of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, there is a renewed horse trading in the Delta south senatorial district.

The Election Petitions Tribunal presided by Justice C.O. Onyeaba in Asaba, in her three hours’ judgement ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to James Manager, and ordered for a rerun election within 90 days in six out of eight local government areas in the district.

Though the tribunal nullified elections in six local governments including Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Warri north and Isoko north where the petitioner had alleged irregularities, upholding the results of the remaining two local government of Warri south and Isoko south where he won, the two political gladiators have expressed their willingness to challenge the outcome of the judgement at the appeal court.

While Senator Manager, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is praying for outright dismissal of the petition for lack of merit, Dr. Uduaghan, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate, on the other hand is seeking to be declared winner with the lawful votes count at the appeal court.

Perhaps this is the first time Manager is being this threatened in his political journey.

In the build up to the February 23, 2019 National Assembly Election, there were agitations against Manager’s fourth term ambition by two ethnic groups, the Isoko and the Itsekiri, who claimed that the Ijaw ethnic group has gotten their fair share of a seat that belongs to the three ethnic groups in the zone.

However, because of his political understanding of the riverine communities and also being a pioneer chairman of PDP in Delta State, Manager has succeeded in the past without much opposition before Dr. Uduaghan, also a foundation member of PDP in the state decamped to APC to challenge him.

Reacting to the judgement that ordered the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return, Manager boasted that even if the election was conducted 50 times, he would defeat Uduaghan.

“I have been studying the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal with my legal team for Delta south senatorial district which sat in Asaba. I have also read the reaction from Dr. Emma Uduaghan (immediate past governor of Delta State). I want to first thank my dear people of Delta south senatorial district for the show of solidarity, affection, goodwill and support at this time, as always.

“I am in a small corner laughing and I remain unperturbed. This judgement is certainly a miscarriage of justice and truly the tribunal erred in all fronts. We will definitely appeal the judgement. I want to urge my supporters to remain calm and patient for the outcome of our appeal for this is just a temporary setback,” he said.

He added that, “Going forward, Dr. Emma Uduaghan, is well aware that if the election is conducted 50 times, I will emerge victorious. Thank you and may Almighty God bless you all. We will triumph.”

Meanwhile, Manager’s comments have elicited divided reactions among the political stakeholders in the state.

The candidate of the APC for the Warri federal constituency seat for the house of representatives in the February 23, 2019 national assembly elections, Comrade Alex Eyengho, said in his reaction that but for the manifest rigging machine of the PDP, the APC candidate and immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, defeated Senator Manager square and fair in the election.

“I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Dr. Uduaghan won that election, like most other APC candidates did.

“However, the usual rigging machine of the PDP which include but are not limited to outright compromise of INEC officials, security agencies and intimidation of the electorate came to play. Be that as it may, we in the APC family are glad that the tribunal saw what we saw and have removed Manager, who has incompetently been representing the Delta south senatorial district in the senate since 2003.

“Let me quickly add however, that the tribunal should have gone a step further by outrightly declaring Dr. Uduaghan the winner and not just cancelling the election and ordering for a rerun within 90 days. It is a judicial error by the tribunal, the court of appeal shall correct it in favour of Dr. Uduaghan.”

The APC chieftain called on Manager to honour himself by throwing in the towel to save himself the embarrassment that would be meted out to him when the appeal court would declare Uduaghan as the winner.

“There shall be no rerun and even if the appeal court in the unlikely event orders one, you shall be floored again. The game is over. Throw in the towel now. Don’t waste precious time going on a fruitless appeal,” he added.

For his part, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, expressed appreciation to the Justice C.O Onyeaba-led Delta south Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal for nullifying the victory of Senator James Manager, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly Election.

However, Uduaghan still maintains that he won the election and has turned his attention to the appeal court to claim his mandate.

According to him, “While we are happy with the tribunal’s judgement which affirmed my party’s position that the election was rigged and characterised with over voting, we are not entirely satisfied with the judgement as the tribunal ought to have deducted the excess illegal votes and declared me and my party rightful winner of the election.

“In view of this, we shall be challenging the tribunal’s judgement at the appeal court to declare us as the outright winner of the February 23rd, 2019 National Assembly Election for Delta south senatorial district.”

Uduaghan thanked the people of Delta south and supporters who had been waiting for the outcome of this judgement even as he dedicates the victory to the people assuring of victory at the court of appeal.

Although, no one can accurately predict the outcome of the two applications currently before the appeal court, what is certain is that the two leading political parties and their supporters are already warming up and perfecting their political strategies.