630 Officer Cadets To Pass Out From NDA October 5

The combined passing Out Parade for cadets of the 66 Regular Course (Army), 67 Regular Course (Navy and Air Force) and Short Service Course 45 (Army), slated to hold on 5 October 2019 at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Parade Ground, Kaduna.

The NDA Commandant Major General Adeniyi Oyebade who disclosed this while briefing newsmen preparatory to the passing out said, this year, a total of 630 officer cadets are expected to Pass Out from the Academy. Out of which 179 cadets of 66RC and 272 members of Short Service Course 45 will be commissioned into the Nigerian Army.

In the same vein, members of 67 Regular Course Navy and Airforce comprising of 89 naval cadets and 90 airforce cadets will proceed to their respective Services for further training before commissioning, he stated.

Represented by the deputy Commandant of the academy, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Sadiq Kaita, the Commandant said the President, Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari will be physically present to grace this years events.

“In this regard, the activities for this years Passing Out Parade commenced on 14 September with the commandant the Commandant hosting the passing out cadets for a lunch at the Academy House.

“Subsequently, the Academy Medical team will conduct medical Outreach for the Dankande Community located on Kaduna-Zaria way on Thursday 19 September. This event will see the Academy providing free medical services and drugs to members of the Dankande Community.

“A Golf Kitty will hold on Saturday 21 September 2019 at the recently upgraded and remodeled NDA Golf Course at 7.00 am. Thereafter, on Tuesday, 24 September, the Academy will hold a Prize Giving and Beating of the Retreat Ceremony at the NDA Parade Ground, Afaka by 3.00 pm. This event typifies the official close of training activities for the year and provide a platform to reward cadets who have distinguished themselves throughout the training year.

“On 27 September, there would be Friday prayers in honour of the Passing Out Parade ceremony by the Muslim Ummah at the NDA Central Mosque, Afaka by 2.00pm. While on Sunday, 29 September, Christian Faithful will converge at The Saviours Chapel Afaka for a Christian Interdenominational Church Service.

“The Academy will host a Convocation Lecture for 67 Regular Course cadets and Post Graduate students on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 by 9.00am at Professor Mahmud Yakubu Hall here at Afaka Campus. The lecture will be delivered by Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“The POP activities will continue on Thursday, 3 October 2019, with the Convocation Ceremony for cadets of 67 Regular Course and Postgraduate students at the Academy Auditorium by 10.00am. The event will be graced by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who will be the Special Guest of Honour.

“During the event Honourary Degree will be awarded to some distinguished Nigerians. On the evening of 4 October 2019, a documentary on cadets training activities in NDA will be on air on the Nigeria Television Authority Network.

“Finally, the grande finale will be on Saturday 5 October, 2019 with the Passing Out Parade for cadets of 66 Regular Course and Short Service(Army) and 67 RC (Navy/Air Force) at the NDA Parade Ground, Kaduna. This will immediately be followed by the Commissioning/Piping ceremonies for Army cadets of 66 Regular Course and Short Service Course 45 at the Academy Auditorium”.