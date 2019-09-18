Army Court Martials Gen Otiki Over N400m Diversion

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has constituted an eight-member General Court Martial led by Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun to try Maj-Gen Hakeem Otiki over alleged diversion of N400million.

The General Court Martial commenced Otiki’s trial yesterday at the Nigerian Army Officers’ Mess Asokoro, Abuja.

Otiki who appeared before the court on a wheel chair was accused of diverting over N400 million which the military authorities had refused to clarify since the story broke out in July.

The money was allegedly carted away by soldiers assigned to escort the funds to Abuja.

It was reported that on arrival at the Jaji Cantonment in Kaduna, the soldiers removed their uniforms, dropped their weapons, and eloped with the money.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, who read the convening order of Gen. Burata, said that the trial was supposed to begin on 9th September but delayed till 17th due to service exigencies.

The order derived from the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 allows the accused to present his choice counsel or be provided with one by the service for the trial.

Members of the General Court Martial are Adeosun (president), Maj-Gen. A.A .Tarfa member, Maj-Gen. F.O. Agugor member, Maj-Gen. J.S. Malu member, Maj-Gen. N. Mohammed member, Maj-Gen. C.T. Olukoju member, while Maj-Gen C.C. Okonkwo, waiting member.