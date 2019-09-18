NEWS
Ekiti Owes Workers N57bn Salary, Pension Arrears – Fayemi
Ekiti state, Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday revealed that a total sum of N57 billion is being owed civil servants in the state.
The governor who stated this during an interactive session with civil servants across Ministries, parastatals and agencies, the governor said the situation was responsible for irregular payment of salary and pension by the immediate past government.
The arrears according to him covered outstanding salary, pension, promotion, leave bonus and other emoluments from 2014 till October 2018 when he assumed office.
The governor, however, assured that he would honour his pledge to pay all outstanding workers’ benefits, but clarified that some will be given immediate attention while some will be defrayed on instalments .
“It is sad to reel out such a humongous figure, because it can create panic for you and I. But let me say that we can’t pay in one swell swoop, but promotion for 2019 will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed instalmentally.
“It becomes difficult to pay once, because Ekiti gets a little above N5 billion monthly with the state getting like N3 billion while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly “, he said.
On the plan to improve the security architecture of the Southwest geopolitical zone, governor Fayemi said, “operational vans have been procured for security operatives for the purpose of protecting and securing lives and property of the people of the zone.
MOST READ
NECA, PenCom Task Employers On Compliance With CPS
Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament
ICPC Academy Graduates 49 Investigators
US Says Saudi Oil Attack Drones, Missiles Were Launched From Iran
SIFAX Group Decries Attacks On Vessels At Lagos Port
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
36 -yr- old Stabs Father To Death In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Oil Declines As Market Assess Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- NEWS16 hours ago
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kevin Hart Hit With $60m Lawsuit Over Sex Tape
- NEWS19 hours ago
Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke
- NEWS4 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Again, SA Authorities Delay Evacuation of 320 Nigerians Billed For Tuesday