Gold Holds Tight Range As Investors Await Fed Verdict

Gold consolidated around the 1,500 dollars level on Wednesday, keeping to a 3 dollars range ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy.

Fears of oil-led inflation ebbed, limiting safe-haven inflows into bullion.

Spot gold was steady at 1,501.34 dollars per ounce by 1032 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped by 0.2 per cent to 1,510 dollars per ounce.

“Hopes that Saudi Arabia’s production is going to come back online and oil prices will start to depreciate have boosted market sentiment, so we continue to see some calm across the markets ahead of the Fed meeting,” said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Oil prices retraced, having surged nearly 15 per cent earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the country would restore its lost production by the month-end, having recovered supplies to customers to levels they were prior to attacks on its key facilities.

Gold is considered a hedge against oil-led inflation.

“Gold failed to capitalise on the news over the weekend (Saudi plants attacks); there is something about that 1,500 dollars level and gold is waiting for a catalyst which will come in the form of the Fed,” Otunuga added.

The Fed will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday buffeted by conflicting economic data and under steady pressure from the White House for steep interest rate cuts.

Investors are largely pricing in a quarter-point rate cut and the focus will be on how much more easing the Fed signals for this year and next.

Focus is also on the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting due on Thursday. The central bank is expected to ease its policy this year.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar, meanwhile, rose against a basket of major currencies.

“The latest price rise (in gold) was very quick and was driven to a large extent by speculation,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

“It is, therefore, likely to take some time for the gold price to settle down in any lasting manner above the psychologically important 1,500 dollars per troy ounce mark. However, we believe that the price-supportive factors should gain the upper hand in the longer-term.”

Among other precious metals, silver slipped one per cent to 17.84 dollars an ounce, while platinum dropped 0.8 per cent to 935.63 dollars. (Reuters/NAN)