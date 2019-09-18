NEWS
Nasarawa Assembly Approves N5b Loan For Executive
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has approved N5 billion private bond issuance as requested by the state government in order to embark on vital projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.
The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the approval of the loan after the House passed a resolution on a letter presented by the Deputy Majority Leader of the House Daniel Ogazi on behalf of Gov.Abdullahi Sule during the House proceedings in Lafia.
The speaker lauded his colleagues for their maturity and understanding in approving the loan request.
“I sincerely thank you for your various =contributions and for unanimously agreed that the bond should be approved.
“The request of his Excellency is hereby granted, “he said.
According to the speaker, the loan would help the state government to achieve its developmental agenda in the state which will impact positively on the lives of its citizenry.
The speaker directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to the executive governor for necessary action.
Leading the debate, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) urged his colleagues to support and approve the governor’s request in the interest of development.
“This House should give the governor’s request accelerated passage so as to move the state to the next level of development.
“I urge you my colleagues to support the governor’s request to initiate projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state,” he said.
Earlier, Ogazi while reading the governor’s letter seeked for the members support to approve the private bond issuance in the interest of development.
“I am seeking for your support and approval of N5billion only which will be conducted through private bond issuance to enable the state government undertake some vital projects for our development agenda in the state,” he said.
