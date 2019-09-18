Presidential Election Petition Ruling, ‘A Vote Of Confidence On PMB’ – Niger Delta Group

A Niger Delta group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) yesterday described as ‘a vote of confidence’ the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition election re-affirming the victory of President Muhammad Buhari in the last February 23rd presidential election.

According to the RNDA, the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal was a vote of confidence passed on President Muhammadu Buhari as evident in his electoral victory which was predicated above political,religious and ethnicity divide across the country.

According to the RNDA the landmark judgement is not just a victory for President Buhari and the APC as a party but for all Nigerians at home and in diaspora particularly Niger Deltans describing the victory as as a reaffirmation of his high level Integrity,zero tolerance on corruption and his genuine willingness to develop the long neglected Niger Delta region.

The group, in a statement signed by Johnmark Ezon-Ebi also known as AKA Obama, after a meeting to appraise the judgement delivered by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja and the way forward for the development of Niger Delta region, stated that

Indigenes of the region are full of expectations as regards the next level agenda of Mr President in delivering his mandate vis a vis dividends of democracy.’

The RNDA also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering or using his powers as the commander in chief to usurp, suppress or cajole the functions of the judiciary in order to get a favourable judgement but allowed the litigation process to go on transparently and did not interrupt in the affairs of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to right the elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election.

RNDA also acknowledged the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari genuine efforts and his Willingness to turn the economic and infrastructural tide of the country for good particularly the development of the Niger Delta as the singular reason why the RNDA supported and endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and work hard for his victory in the creeks at the presidential election.

‘On this note the RNDA want to use this medium to specially commend Prof Charles DOKUBO the Coordinator of the Amnesty program/Special Adviser to Mr President on Niger Delta for his tireless efforts and commitments to re structure and transform the Amnesty program to a new lease of life wish is first of its kind, and who also contributed his best in engaging critical stakeholders, various youth groups, Ex Militants,Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders across the region in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election in the Niger Delta to the overwhelming victory of Mr president, including High Chief Professor Jasper F Jumbo a highly respected leader in the Niger Delta and High Chief Michael Johnny who work hard to deliver Mr president in the creek to secure the highest vote in Gbaramantu kingdom under Warri South west LGA of Delta state while the Tompolo’s and the Dennis Otuaru’s and their associates work against Mr president in favour former vice president Atiku Abubakar the PDP presidential candidate in the creek’.

The RNDA warned that they are well prepared to resume hostilities in the creek as no oil facilities or installations and major oil pipelines in the Niger Delta would be spared if the top cabals in the presidency succumb to the antics of some politicians from the Niger Delta region to remove Professor Charles Dokubo and replace him with Mr Dennis Otuaro a younger brother to the Delta State Deputy Governor,Barrister Kingsley Otuaro who is an ally to Tompolo’

‘Therefore RNDA urged President Buhari not to succumb to this desperate politicians because it will lead to another round of colosal damage to cripple the economy of the country in the creek of Niger Delta, RNDA will let Tompolo and the so called Dennis Otuaru to know that nobody has a monopoly of violence than other in the Niger Delta and that professor Charles DOKUBO should not be remove in the Amnesty office that is the only part way to peace in the creek enough is enough of all this sponsored cheap blackmail.’