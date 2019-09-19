NEWS
Edo Govt, Thrive Agric, MADE Train 1000 Bee Farmers
…as 40 beneficiaries get N190,000 worth of start-up packs each
The Edo State Government in collaboration with Thrive Agric and Market Development in the Niger-Delta (MADE) have trained over 1000 bee farmers across the state on techniques to increase productivity and profitability, with 40 of them getting N190,000 worth of start-up pack each.
Speaking to journalists at a one-day ceremony to distribute the start-up packs to the farmers, Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Jobs Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinedo Dare, said the Edo Food and Agricultural Cluster (EdoFAC) partnered with MADE to train farmers and interested people on beekeeping.
“The training was held at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Edo South and other locations in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts. One of our partners, Thrive Agric has selected some of the trained honey farmers to give them start-up packs to start honey production.
“Thrive Agric is already on ground to buy honey from the farmers as the partnership will encourage the farmers and enhance profitability. There is high demand; the farmers have already been trained. They are ready to hit the ground running.”
Dare said the state government is planning to have a honey processing factory in the state.
Operations Lead, Thrive Agric, Obaka Ikani, said farmers stand to benefit a lot from the partnership with Edo State in increasing productivity.
“We work with smallholder farmers across Nigeria. We do input financing for smallholder farmers, provide extension, advisory and technology and also provide them premium market.
“We are currently working with some clusters of farmers in Edo State and are ready to buy the honey produced by these farmers. We are giving out equipment such as honey boxes and protective jackets to start production in the state.”
Field Officer, MADE, Raphael Olorunfemi, said the reason for the partnership was to help honey farmers increase production and profits.
“We have discovered some few gaps experienced by farmers where they need intervention and we joined forces with Edo State Government and other partners to train farmers in the state.”
One of the beneficiaries, Dr. Bee Oboh, thanked the Edo State Government, Thrive Agric and MADE for the training, noting, “I thought I knew about beekeeping, but after the training some months ago, I discovered that I lacked knowledge in some key areas.”
