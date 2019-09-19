TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace

Worried over the incessant loss of lives between the Tivs and Jukuns, a group of concerned citizens of Benue and Taraba States under the platform of Tiv Taraba Peoples Association has proffered what it called a roadmap towards achieving lasting solution to the crisis that has bedeviled the two communities.

The association maintained that the federal government will have to, as a matter of urgency, take preemptive and decisive measures that will forestall further loss of lives and check the worsening security situation in the area.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Tiv Representative, David Obree Uchiv pointed out that the two communities are peopled predominantly by farmers who are supposed to take advantage of the rainy season to plant for a bumper harvest for the nation, they were worried that this may not be the case.

Suggesting way to achieving peace, they charged: “The Federal Government should direct the appropriate bodies to set up an independent commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the root causes of the incessant crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in Taraba State.

“President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate return of the Tiv people who have been displaced by the Jukun militia to their ancestral homes.

“The Federal government to take measures in assisting the displaced people to alleviate their suffering.

“The Federal Government to prevail on the Taraba State Government to upgrade the Tiv traditional institutions to the appropriate levels, as they have been denied elevation for over 97 years since their creation in 1922.

“The change in names of Tiv villages and towns to Jukun names should be reversed unconditionally.

“Restoration of Tiv polling units and Council wards that were arbitrarily canceled without any due process.

“Finally, we want to state very clearly without fear of contradiction, that the on-going crisis between the Tiv and Jukun, has nothing to do with neither kidnapping nor banditry as alleged.”

They however expressed confidence that “Mr. President, will give a listening ear to plight and the woes of our people in Taraba State.