NEWS
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
Worried over the incessant loss of lives between the Tivs and Jukuns, a group of concerned citizens of Benue and Taraba States under the platform of Tiv Taraba Peoples Association has proffered what it called a roadmap towards achieving lasting solution to the crisis that has bedeviled the two communities.
The association maintained that the federal government will have to, as a matter of urgency, take preemptive and decisive measures that will forestall further loss of lives and check the worsening security situation in the area.
Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Tiv Representative, David Obree Uchiv pointed out that the two communities are peopled predominantly by farmers who are supposed to take advantage of the rainy season to plant for a bumper harvest for the nation, they were worried that this may not be the case.
Suggesting way to achieving peace, they charged: “The Federal Government should direct the appropriate bodies to set up an independent commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the root causes of the incessant crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in Taraba State.
“President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate return of the Tiv people who have been displaced by the Jukun militia to their ancestral homes.
“The Federal government to take measures in assisting the displaced people to alleviate their suffering.
“The Federal Government to prevail on the Taraba State Government to upgrade the Tiv traditional institutions to the appropriate levels, as they have been denied elevation for over 97 years since their creation in 1922.
“The change in names of Tiv villages and towns to Jukun names should be reversed unconditionally.
“Restoration of Tiv polling units and Council wards that were arbitrarily canceled without any due process.
“Finally, we want to state very clearly without fear of contradiction, that the on-going crisis between the Tiv and Jukun, has nothing to do with neither kidnapping nor banditry as alleged.”
They however expressed confidence that “Mr. President, will give a listening ear to plight and the woes of our people in Taraba State.
MOST READ
Lagos Assures Of Ethnic, Religious Harmony, As Nigeria Turns 59
Edo Govt, NEMA Assess Damage Caused By Flooding, Assure Of Relief Materials
Bayelsa: 72 Bag First Class Honours As FUO Holds First Convocation Ceremony
UNICEF To Lunch Child Friendly Programme In Taraba.
Bayelsa Guber And PDP’s Peace Initiative Without True Reconciliation
Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi
Need story page for 20/09/2019
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- NEWS15 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION12 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS4 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- NEWS16 hours ago
Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan
- Others5 hours ago
House Minority Crisis Tears PDP BoT Apart