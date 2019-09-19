UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf

The official Emirati News Agency (WAM), reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates would join the U.S.-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf.

The maritime coalition aims to protect merchant ships to ensure freedom of navigation and international trade.

It is to cover the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.

Salem Al-Zaabi, Director of the Department of Security Cooperation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the international alliance aims to support regional and international efforts to counter the threats of maritime navigation.

According to the agency, the alliance also aims to protect commercial vessels by providing safe sailing and ensure freedom of navigation as well as global trade.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced that it was joining the U.S.-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf.

The U.S. has been seeking allies for the naval mission after Iran seized two foreign oil tankers in apparent retaliation for Britain impounding an Iranian tanker, which has since been released, in early July. (NAN)