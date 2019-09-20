NEC Proposes N100bn For Livestock Project

The National Economic Council (NEC) has announced a take-off budget of N100 billion for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday, after the monthly NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

Umahi was, however, quick to add that the NLTP was different from the controversial Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement project which the government allegedly discarded.

NLTP is conceptualised by NEC as an intervention programme to stem the spate of clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

The governor also pointed out that participation in the plan which he wholly attributed to NEC was by choice, stating that the federal government would not compel any state to adopt the programme.

He also dispelled insinuations that foreign herders would benefit from the project that would be solely implemented with Nigerian tax payers’ money.

While allaying fears that foreign Fulani herdsmen would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the NLTP, Umahi said that the movement of cattle would not be allowed without registration and monitoring.

On how the money would be raised, Umahi, who is the chairman of NEC subcommittee on farmers-herders crisis, explained that 80 per cent of the N100 billion would be provided by the federal government while the states are expected to provide the balance of 20 per cent in addition to the provision of land.

Umahi said: “The committee presented a National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2019-2028 today. The plan is not targeted only at cows, but a wholistic strategy to address animal husbandry.

“The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

“The six key pillars include: economic develop (investment), conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery (that is to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), human capital development, and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication.

“The committee proposed implementation guidelines to federal government and the states. A N100 billion budget was proposed to support the project. The federal government is to contribute 80 per cent in grant to support the project while the states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

“The council (NEC) resolved that there is need to look at the trans-human West African protocol; you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring; council emphasised the need to continue to establish that the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is a creation of NEC and state governors and of course, the minister of agriculture and rural development and the minister of interior are also members, and it is entirely distinct from RUGA.

“NEC adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) on January 18, 2019, and it is a creation of National Economic Council in liaison with the federal government.

“States will determine whether or not to participate. The federal government did not impose this plan, participation remains voluntary. What we are talking about is National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which is a product of NEC in liaison with federal government,” he stressed.

Also briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said that the council members received an update from the secretary to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr Jumoke Oduwole, mandated the committee to take Nigeria to top 100 in the 2020 World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index.

“It is also mandated to achieve the required political buy-ins across all arms and levels of government,” he said.

On the relationship between the newly established Economic Advisory Council and NEC, Inuwa said that “the governors requested for clarification from the council chairman (the vice president), on the relationship between NEC and the new body. And the vice president explained that those councils are advisory for the benefit of Mr. President while NEC is established by the constitution, they are to complement each another. He added that NEC could be briefed regularly on the activities of the Economic Advisory Council with the permission of the president.

Also, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who chaired a 13-member ad-hoc committee to address the impact of vandalism, oil theft, illegal bunkering on oil production and check the effectiveness of the activities of the joint task force and other security agencies in curbing the menace of oil theft, said that he submitted his panel’s report to council.

Obaseki said that the committee discovered that there were huge losses, adding that, “in fact, the NNPC reported to the committee that the 22.6 million barrels of crude oil valued at approximately $1.35 billion was lost during the first half of this year. And if this situation is not contained in two years, we would have lost in excess of $2.7 billion.”

The governor said the committee reported that the governance structure of the pipeline was such that no one was held accountable whenever there were breaches and when these losses occurred.

He said that inadequate prosecution of thieves despite numerous arrests and seizures and the absence of petroleum products’ filling stations in most of the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta, made them resort to illegal bunkering and illegal refineries as well as huge internal and external market of stolen products across the west coast of Africa and also the sub-region as some of the factors encouraging the menace.

Obaseki said that the committee recommended the “need to restructure the maintenance and ownership of oil pipelines as a way of tackling the perpetrators of crude theft and other products.

Others, according to him, are “that we should have a legal framework that will ensure that criminals are duly prosecuted, imprisoned and their assets confiscated. There should be special courts to try offenders and also have a special legal task force to coordinate the prosecution of offenders as well as trained special judges to handle cases of oil theft.

“That the NNPC should be encouraged to engage with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to identify the markets for stolen petroleum products across the continent,” Obaseki said.