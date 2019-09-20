Who Will Save Their Future?

After witnessing the living conditions of the children in the community, I was convinced that the children needed immediate intervention. I knew that Something needed to be done, and fast, before those children reached a point of no return.

I decided to visit the community a second time to familiarise myself with their lifestyle. I asked to be shown around the community, so I could mentally catalog everything and give myself a clearer picture of where I was and what needed to be done.

During my previous visit, the reality of my surroundings was overwhelming and I hadn’t decided fully how I could help. Up until that point, FlexiSAF Foundation had been involved in taking out of school children back to school, individually. Never had we tackled anything on the level I was contemplating. Was I crazy to believe we could make a difference on such a large scale? Was I biting off too much for such a fledgling organisation? I didn’t have an answer to any of those questions plaguing me. All I knew was; it had become bigger than just enrolling only little Abba in school. He was the nucleus, no doubt, but the situation had evolved beyond the initial plan. Some unstoppable force beyond my control was propelling me now. I was moved by more than just passion. I was burning with purpose.

During my pitch at the office, I was as logical and analytical as possible. The driving forces behind FlexiSAF Foundation, Ahmad Salihijo, and Faiz Bashir were not men who were given to rash action and impulsiveness. All decisions were weighed carefully with and executed with laser-like precision. But I knew the situation was something they would be driven to act on. After all, that was why FlexiSAF Foundation was founded.

My second trip to Abba’s mother was not alone, I was there with colleagues from the foundation. It was an official assignment.

We quickly finalised Abba’s issue by deciding to enroll him at a nearby daily lesson where he would be introduced to basic literacy and numeracy and later move him to the LEA school 2km away.

I asked Abba’s mother if any of her children are enrolled in school. She replied in the negative. We, therefore, decided to enroll Abba and his three siblings at the same time. With that out of the way, we took a closer survey of the number of children in the community along with their situations.

We were introduced to Mallam Manu, the secretary to the community head. He gave us a clearer picture of the community and expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions. He also made it clear that they had encountered other organisations who promised to help but left them hanging in the wind.

“There are a lot of children who are in need of your help,” he told us as we walked around the community. “Some are orphans living with elderly grandparents or distant relatives. Some are children of the destitute whose main concern is putting food on the table.”

We left the community that day with a clearer picture of what needed to be done. I was both relieved and apprehensive at the same time. I felt better knowing that we were going to drive a positive change in their lives, but I was painfully aware of the work that lay ahead of us. An idea had started to take shape, but it wasn’t going to be an easy task. I was, however, looking forward to it.

We returned after a few weeks to check on the children, they seemed to be learning fast and making good progress. We decided to identify more children willing to learn and enroll in the daily lesson class.

Our new friend, Mallam Manu, told us about three orphans who used to attend the daily classes but had to stop after losing their father. I asked to meet them so that we could also enroll them. We then met with some other community people who introduced us to their charges. We identified eight more orphans who were eager to go to school an agreement to enroll in the school. And just like that, we had 15 children depending on us to secure their futures.

But the state of the community was still a cause for concern. The daily lesson could not be used as a substitute for a formal educational system. At best, it could be used to supplement the lessons learned in school.

We had a more sustainable solution to the education gap being faced by the children in Rugga, Wuye. While sending them to school was the ultimate goal, we knew they needed help if they had a chance of staying in school and transitioning into higher education.

We decided to establish an accelerated learning center within the community. We would teach the children the early learning curriculum at a brisk pace, along with life skills to help them cope better when they are introduced to a more formal system. After a thorough consultation, we came to the conclusion that 18 months is all that the children need to master basic literacy, numeracy and life skills.

We the invited Fiona Lovatt of the Lovatt Foundation, an experienced teacher and poet from New Zealand, to give her input in the intervention. We also invited experts from partner organisations such as the Center for Girls Education, Zaria, to consult on the proper setup and implementation of the accelerated learning center and aspects of instruction and consultation.

They suggested that the center should be community-based, where the community provides the space for sessions to hold.

Accelerated learning, as it is called, has been operating in Ruggah, Wuye for seven months now, with 50 amazing children learning and thriving in an open and interactive space within their community.

Abba is currently a primary three pupil in the LEA school not far from his community, with all his learning needs taken care of. He frequently has one on one sessions with his mentor, to ensure psychological and emotional growth in addition to his academic growth.

Amina Abubakar is the coordinator of FlexiSAF Foundation, and Abba’s mentor. She found him that fateful day in Wuse market and followed him home to Rugga in Wuye.

You can be a hero

There are still a lot of children in the Rugga community left without any form of education. These children need you. You can donate to save their futures today.

GT Bank, FlexiSAF Foundation. Account number: 0422637061

Send us a message on [email protected] Visit our website www.flexisaf.org