2019 General Election Worst Ever -Sheik Gumi
Kaduna-based revered Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmad Mahmud Gumi, has said that the 2019 general elections was the worst ever since return to democracy.
Sheik Gumi disclosed this when he received on a courtesy visit, Prophet Isah El-buba of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministry International, who paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna.
Gumi also noted that most Nigerian politicians are not educated, saying that the present crop of political leaders is not competent to deal with problems of Nigeria.
He, therefore, urged the leaders to move Nigeria forward with good ideas, saying that he sees a future for Nigerians.
“The 2019 election was the most painful and worst election in the history of Nigeria, but the best way to move Nigeria forward is through free, fair and credible elections.”
He also said that the North is feeling the pains of incompetent leadership.
Speaking earlier, Prophet El-buba said that education is needed more than any other thing in the country.
He urged Nigerians to rise up to the highest point to get Nigeria working again.
He called for fervent prayers for God to free Nigeria and Nigerians from the present insecurity and criminality that is ravaging her and her people.
