NEWS
47,000 Gombe Farmers Benefit From FG Cotton Devt
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has disclosed that 47,000 farmers in the state have benefitted from the federal government’s cotton development.
The governor, therefore, commended the federal government’s cotton development initiative piloted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Yahaya made the disclosure, when he and other governors met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.
The governors, led by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, were briefed by Emefiele on the successes and opportunities of the CBN’s intervention policy on agriculture and other sectors aimed at industrialising the states, creating wealth and fighting poverty.
In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor said, “So far, with the cotton development initiative, about 47,000 farmers from Gombe State have benefited and the cotton is now springing up and coming out fine, while the gins around Gombe and Biu in Borno State are ready to take-off, luckily for us, the demand for cotton from North-east axis is high.”
He enjoined his fellow governors to key into the initiative, adding that there is good market outside besides the local industries that are equally demanding.
Yahaya noted that with the cotton, value chain could, as well, be developed, thereby, reviving the textile and related industries, creating jobs and fighting poverty.
MOST READ
USAID To Boost Agribusiness With $50m In C/River
Army Warn Against Harbouring Of Fleeing Terrorists
Gov Bello Draw FG’s Attention To Okene-Lokoja Road
Indian Police Arrest Ex-minister Over Alleged Rape, Blackmail
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
IPCR, Varsity Partner On Peace Building
206, 543 PVCs Uncollected In Kogi, Bayelsa – INEC
MOST POPULAR
-
EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Drafting N-Power Beneficiaries Into The Police
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Forces’ Push Me To Kill Girls, Says Rivers Serial Killer
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Atiku: CSO Kicks Over Plots To Use Non Ranking Judges In Supreme Court Panel
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
The Death Trap Called Lafia-Akwanga Road
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Meets Ag. Head Of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Border Closure Yielding Results – PMB
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
PMB Govt Will Triumph Over Saboteurs – Osinbajo