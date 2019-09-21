47,000 Gombe Farmers Benefit From FG Cotton Devt

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has disclosed that 47,000 farmers in the state have benefitted from the federal government’s cotton development.

The governor, therefore, commended the federal government’s cotton development initiative piloted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Yahaya made the disclosure, when he and other governors met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

The governors, led by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, were briefed by Emefiele on the successes and opportunities of the CBN’s intervention policy on agriculture and other sectors aimed at industrialising the states, creating wealth and fighting poverty.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor said, “So far, with the cotton development initiative, about 47,000 farmers from Gombe State have benefited and the cotton is now springing up and coming out fine, while the gins around Gombe and Biu in Borno State are ready to take-off, luckily for us, the demand for cotton from North-east axis is high.”

He enjoined his fellow governors to key into the initiative, adding that there is good market outside besides the local industries that are equally demanding.

Yahaya noted that with the cotton, value chain could, as well, be developed, thereby, reviving the textile and related industries, creating jobs and fighting poverty.