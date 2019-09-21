Alleged Rape: Your Suit Frivolous, Fatoyinbo Tells Busola

Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has described the suit filed by Busola, wife of celebrity musician, Timi Dakolo, as frivolous and statute barred.

Fatoyinbo, through his lawyer, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN, in a preliminary objection dated September 20th, 2019, said the reliefs sought by Busola in the suit are not grantable, which make the suit incompetent.

According to the objection filed at a high court of the federal capital territory, Dr Izinyon said the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the suit adding that the suit is frivolous and a palpable abuse of court process.

In an affidavit deposed to by Ademola Adetuberu, executive senior assistant to Pastor Fatoyinbo, he said the substratum of the claimant’s suit is the mere purported allegation of emotional and psychological distress as a result of the said purported mere allegation of rape against the defendant.

He further said in the affidavit that the said purported mere allegation of rape is still a subject of investigation by the police.

To the defendant in the main suit, the reliefs sought in this instant suit are not grantable and incompetent.

He said in the affidavit, ‘‘that a suit of this nature is statute barred after a period of three years. The reliefs claimed by the claimant in the suit clearly fall within the limitation law’’.

Busola had, last month, approached the court to seek redress in the allegation made against pastor Fatoyinbo.

Mrs Dakolo, through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co, is seeking the order of the court to compel Mr Fatoyinbo to publish a clearly worded apology to Busola on the front page of at least two (2) national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

Busola Dakolo had, two months ago, made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist, of how the Abuja-based cleric allegedly raped her as a teenager.

She claimed that Mr Fatoyinbo had sexual intercourse with her on September 23 and September 26, 2002, caused her continuous emotional distress and amounted to intentional infliction of emotional distress.