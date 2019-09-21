Bindow, Ribadu, Modi Part Of 38 Adamawa APC Reconciliation C’ttee

The former Gov. Mohammedu Bindow, former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu and President Buhari’s in-law, Halilu Modi, are part of 38-Man reconciliation committee of the All Progressive Congress in Adamawa state.

The committee is to ensure the major factions and interest groups of the opposition party are reconciled, to put the party on sound footing in the state.

The APC won a senatorial and three House of representative and ceded the presidential, governorship, and other elective posts to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The stakeholders also constituted a sub committees to liaise with the main committee to ensure the work-ability of the main committee.

Abdulrahaman Adamu, Chairman of the main committee, stated that the meeting was the outcome of series of other meetings held in Abuja.

He pointed out that, the party will not fold its arms and watch the party to collapse completely.

“We caused the crisis for ourselves, and by the Grace of God, we will resolve the differences by ourselves “, he regretted.

The Chairman gave an assurances that members of the committee will go round the state to reconciled aggrieved members of the party.

Adamu stated that, it is unfortunate that, the major stakeholders allowed internal wrangling to caused it loss elections in the state.