POLITICS
Bindow, Ribadu, Modi Part Of 38 Adamawa APC Reconciliation C’ttee
The former Gov. Mohammedu Bindow, former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu and President Buhari’s in-law, Halilu Modi, are part of 38-Man reconciliation committee of the All Progressive Congress in Adamawa state.
The committee is to ensure the major factions and interest groups of the opposition party are reconciled, to put the party on sound footing in the state.
The APC won a senatorial and three House of representative and ceded the presidential, governorship, and other elective posts to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The stakeholders also constituted a sub committees to liaise with the main committee to ensure the work-ability of the main committee.
Abdulrahaman Adamu, Chairman of the main committee, stated that the meeting was the outcome of series of other meetings held in Abuja.
He pointed out that, the party will not fold its arms and watch the party to collapse completely.
“We caused the crisis for ourselves, and by the Grace of God, we will resolve the differences by ourselves “, he regretted.
The Chairman gave an assurances that members of the committee will go round the state to reconciled aggrieved members of the party.
Adamu stated that, it is unfortunate that, the major stakeholders allowed internal wrangling to caused it loss elections in the state.
MOST READ
Insurgency: Adamawa Govt Trains Extension Workers On Israel-grown Agric Practices
Tribunal Uphold PDP, APC Victory In Sanga, Makera Constituencies, Orders Re-run In Kagarko Constituency
NBTE Rates Edo High On Readiness For Technical Education
Bindow, Ribadu, Modi Part Of 38 Adamawa APC Reconciliation C’ttee
Bayelsa Guber: Sen. Lokpobiri Disown Ambassadorial Nomination Claims, APC Settlement Deal
Int’l Day Of Peace: Obaseki Harps On Global Effort To Check Climate Change
Security In Abia: We’ll Partner Other Security Agencies, ASVG
MOST POPULAR
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
Drafting N-Power Beneficiaries Into The Police
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Forces’ Push Me To Kill Girls, Says Rivers Serial Killer
- FEATURES13 hours ago
The Death Trap Called Lafia-Akwanga Road
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
Border Closure Yielding Results – PMB
- HEALTH12 hours ago
Golden Blood: The Rarest Blood Type In The World
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Govt Will Triumph Over Saboteurs – Osinbajo
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Cashless Policy: CBN Defends Deductions
- NEWS13 hours ago
Group Rejects Plot To Use Non-ranking Judges In S/Court Panel