SDP Chieftain Commend Zulum’s Giant Strides In 100 Days

A Social Democratic Party (SDP) Chieftain and Candidate for the Party’s House of Assembly seat for Hawul Constituency in the 2019 House of Assembly elections in Borno state, Engr. Ishaku Ibrahim Mshelizza has commended governor Babagana Umara Zulum over achievements recorded in his first 100 days in office.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday in Maiduguri , the SDP Chieftain, said Borno under Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has witnessed development which if sustained will not only take the state to greater heights, but will overtake most Northern States in stability.

Engr. Ishaku Ibrahim Mshelizza added that of particular interest to him was the unprecedented development which southern Borno has witnessed within this short period as 43 projects have been executed with some at completion stages.

He noted that Prof. Zulum does not only site projects at will but ensures that all projects have direct relevance to the need of the rural communities.

The SDP Chieftain also acknowledged the Political leadership which the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur has given to the people of Southern Borno where he has single handedly eliminated opposition and rancour within the political class.

He said : ” Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur has single handedly united all political fronts in Southern Borno through his leadership of accommodation to all.

“I will be surprised if any political party will still be in existence in Southern Borno by 2023 because of the way the Deputy Governor is conducting his affairs”.

He congratulated the Governor and his Deputy on their 100 days and prayed for more success to the APC led administration in Borno state.