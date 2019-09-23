ENTERTAINMENT
Comic Movie ‘Three Thieves’ Sets A Standard For Nollywood
…. Gets Oct 4 Cinema Release Date
Trino Motion Pictures have produced their second feature film titled ‘Three Thieves’. The movie which is a comedy, gripping tale of three friends who actually lack the capacity to be bad guys as criminals ought to be.
When Tega (Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun) is mistaken for a professional robber, he and his friends Oreva (Shawn Faqua) and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to make millions of naira without seemingly putting anyone at risk.
The movie stars Frank Donga, Shawn Faqua and Koye-kekere Ekun as lead casts. It also features top actors and influencers including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, Omotunde (Lolo) Adebowale and Funny Bone.
The movie tells the story of three young men who are frustrated with their current employment and end up getting mixed feeling in a seemingly low-risk, high-profit theft job. Things unfold and they just might be adding kidnapping to the list of crimes they are committing. With a comedic twist to it all, it’s a wonder how they end up as heroes of the day.
The movie was written by Sammy Egbemawei, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh. Speaking after a press screening of the movie in Lagos, Udoka Oyeka, the movie director, said “it was a pleasure putting this film together. The synergy between the three guys made my job easier and made the time on set a lot more fun. I am really excited for everyone to see this project and share in the happy spirit it brings.” The movie is produced by Uche Okocha and Babtunwa Aderinokun as the executive producer.
‘Three Thieves’ is a creative work of comedy with the intent to keep the ribs of the audience cracking with laughter from beginning to end, and it succeeded in that objective and even more. The movie will be released in October 4, 2019.
MOST READ
Nestlé Nigeria, Wecylers To Tackle Plastic Waste Pollution In Lagos
Empowering Women and Reducing Poverty Through Family Planning
Son Shoots Father Dead During Boar Hunt
Abuja’s Top Publicist, AlexReports Inducted Member Of United Kingdom Organisation
School Collapse Leaves 7 Children Dead, Dozens Injured
Akpabio Lauds NDDC Over N24Bn Ogbia-Nembe Road
Exciting Prizes To Be Won As PAMLOGA Holds Third Edition
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna
- NEWS21 hours ago
Polygamy: Multiple Wives Will Make You Poorer, Emir Warns
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
- NEWS15 hours ago
Mystery As Thunder Storm Kills 36 Cows In Ondo Community
- NEWS20 hours ago
Gov. Bello Tasks Kogi Youths On Skills Acquisition For Self-Reliance
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Nigeria’s Auto Policy And Challenges Of Electric Car Evolution
- NEWS20 hours ago
Reps Urge PMB To Give Sovereign Guarantee For Bakassi Deep Seaport Project
- NEWS22 hours ago
Tribunal Verdict: Udom’s Victory Ordained By God, APC Chieftain Says