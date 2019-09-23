Comic Movie ‘Three Thieves’ Sets A Standard For Nollywood 

…. Gets Oct 4 Cinema Release Date

Trino Motion Pictures have produced their second feature film titled ‘Three Thieves’. The movie which is a comedy, gripping tale of three friends who actually lack the capacity to be bad guys as criminals ought to be.

When Tega (Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun) is mistaken for a professional robber, he and his friends Oreva (Shawn Faqua) and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to make millions of naira without seemingly putting anyone at risk.

The movie stars Frank Donga, Shawn Faqua and Koye-kekere Ekun as lead casts. It also features top actors and influencers including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, Omotunde (Lolo) Adebowale and Funny Bone.

The movie tells the story of three young men who are frustrated with their current employment and end up getting mixed feeling in a seemingly low-risk, high-profit theft job. Things unfold and they just might be adding kidnapping to the list of crimes they are committing. With a comedic twist to it all, it’s a wonder how they end up as heroes of the day.

The movie was written by Sammy Egbemawei, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh. Speaking after a press screening of the movie in Lagos, Udoka Oyeka, the movie director, said “it was a pleasure putting this film together. The synergy between the three guys made my job easier and made the time on set a lot more fun. I am really excited for everyone to see this project and share in the happy spirit it brings.” The movie is produced by Uche Okocha and Babtunwa Aderinokun as the executive producer.

‘Three Thieves’ is a creative work of comedy with the intent to keep the ribs of the audience cracking with laughter from beginning to end, and it succeeded in that objective and even more. The movie will be released in October 4, 2019.