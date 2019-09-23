ENTERTAINMENT
EnergyBank Set For Big Collaboration With Duncan Mighty
Anene JulianPaul professionally known as Energy Banks is one of Nigeria’s multi-talented fast rising superstar in the music industry today.
The producers, songwriter, and singer with a unique Afrocentric sound is often compared to Burna Boy because of this diversity and lyrical prowess.
EnergyBank has successfully cemented his place in the hearts of Africans and Nigerian music lovers in particular with his hit song Ifeadigo which has continued to top most musical charts for weeks. This has earned him massive recognition online as his videos kept on being played constantly in all entertainment cable networks.
He is currently working on another hit song which will be featuring Nigeria’s legendary singer Duncan Mighty. As always, Duncan has never failed to thrill his fans with a new wave of hit jams. Duncan mighty who left music some years ago to concentrate in business and family, finally came back in 2017 with back to back hit songs with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Bracket, and Davido.
A collaboration with EnergyBank is a sure guarantee of some awesome music and great vibes. Since rumour started filtering in about the possible collaboration between the duo, the Nigerian musical space has continued to been filled with excitement knowing how such union would thrill and entertain the fans with great groove.
Nigerians and Africa are to watch out for EnergyBank because he’s coming out with lots of energy.
