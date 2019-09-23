NEWS
Fire Guts Unity Bank Head Office
There has been a fire incident at the Head Office of Unity Bank Plc on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday morning.
Videos posted on social media by witnesses showed parts of the building on fire with the flames spreading to at least three floors.
The fire which started early in the morning has been brought under control by officials of the fire service, the bank said in a statement on Twitter.
According to the bank, there was no casualty or loss of lives in the fire and observations as of 8:48 am showed that it did not affect the banking hall or “other strategic business areas”.
The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.
MOST READ
Fire Guts Unity Bank Head Office
Nestlé Nigeria, Wecylers To Tackle Plastic Waste Pollution In Lagos
Empowering Women and Reducing Poverty Through Family Planning
Son Shoots Father Dead During Boar Hunt
Abuja’s Top Publicist, AlexReports Inducted Member Of United Kingdom Organisation
School Collapse Leaves 7 Children Dead, Dozens Injured
Akpabio Lauds NDDC Over N24Bn Ogbia-Nembe Road
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna
- NEWS21 hours ago
Polygamy: Multiple Wives Will Make You Poorer, Emir Warns
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
- NEWS15 hours ago
Mystery As Thunder Storm Kills 36 Cows In Ondo Community
- NEWS20 hours ago
Gov. Bello Tasks Kogi Youths On Skills Acquisition For Self-Reliance
- NEWS22 hours ago
Tribunal Verdict: Udom’s Victory Ordained By God, APC Chieftain Says
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Nigeria’s Auto Policy And Challenges Of Electric Car Evolution
- NEWS20 hours ago
Reps Urge PMB To Give Sovereign Guarantee For Bakassi Deep Seaport Project