Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna

The decomposing body of the Commandant of Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna, Navy Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, with service number NN/ 2367, was found yesterday in a shallow well.

According to reports, her body was found and recovered at about 12.45pm, in Agwanloyo by the railway, inside an abandoned shallow well near Deeper Life Bible Church in Jaji Cantonment.

Ogundana was on Friday last week declared missing after concerted efforts to ascertain her whereabouts proved abortive.

According to the situation report from the AFCSC Jaji, the deceased was confirmed missing after military personnel broke into her apartment and found her phone ringing and her whereabouts unknown.

The deceased, who resided at AVM Crescent, House 22, was last seen on Friday, September 13, at the secondary school within the cantonment.

The incident was thereafter reported to the authorities when her cell phone was ringing repeatedly and she did not pick her calls.

The military authorities had to forcibly break into her room and the said phone was found ringing inside the sitting room.

Fears were heightened when her vehicle, a metallic gray Toyota Highlander with registration number AAA 434 CF (Lagos) was also missing.

The deceased was married with three kids, who are in their Lagos residence with their father.