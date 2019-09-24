6 Startups Get N5m Grant In Edo

The federal government through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has given six startups being incubated at the South-South Innovation Hub N5 million grant to expand their businesses.

While presenting the cheques to the startups in Benin City, minister of state, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the innovative businesses developed by the startups are laudable and would be showcased at national and international levels.

Agba who was represented by the permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ernest Umakhihe, said the government was committed to providing grants for startups to grow their businesses and become employers of labour.

“I am greatly excited and overwhelmed by the innovations of the startups. This will be showcased at the national and international levels and we will get more donors to support such initiatives, Agba said.”

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in his remarks, stressed that youth empowerment is key to eradicating social vices in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Damian Lawani, commended the innovators for their commitment and for developing solutions-driven businesses.

He assured that the state government was committed to partnering with individuals and groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations to empower youths in the state.