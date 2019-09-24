Akwa Ibom Shall Remain Peaceful, Prosperous – VP Osinbajo

…Gov Udom acknowledges abiding faith in God

Akwa Ibom shall become greater and more fruitful as it grows older if the people shall continue to acknowledge God as the source of their blessing.

This was a prophetic declaration made by the Vice President, Prof. (Pastor) Yemi Osinbajo, during a sermon at an inter denominational service held at the prestigious Ibom Hall Grounds, IBB Way, Uyo to mark the 32nd anniversary of the State’s creation.

The service had as its theme: “For I Believe in God”, and the Vice President, who doubled as a cleric, preached on the topic: “As Your Day So Shall Your Strength Be”, taken from the Deutronomy 33: 25. He stated that God made a promise to Abraham about fruitfulness and it came to pass even when he and Sarah, his wife, doubted due to their advanced age, notwithstanding God made the promise to manifest.

He observed that Akwa Ibom State and its people have demonstrated their affection to God hence the peace and prosperity they are enjoying.

“Akwa Ibom shall continue to abound in prosperity and I urge the people to eschew sin and walk blameless to benefit from the covenant blessings.

“This is a clarion call on those who have derailed or have never had a second birth to surrender their lives to God and submit themselves to God for a renewal or new birth”, the man of God admonished.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel, reaffirmed his abiding faith in God who has proved himself mighty in the affairs of Akwa Ibom.

The state chief executive acknowledged the prayers of the fathers of faith which accounts for the significant records of development witnessed in the state.

Governor Emmanuel described the theme of the anniversary: “For I Believe in God” as very apt, saying that Akwa Ibom is a state named after God as such the people have every reason to be grateful to God who from cradle brought the state to existence with abundant resources.

He said that he believes that God who started the journey shall bring to manifestation all the blessings pronounced by Men of God on the state and its people and thanked God for the grace upon the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his love for Akwa Ibom and prayed God to bless and sustain him as well as all the governors from Oyo, Imo, Abia and Enugu states, who came to show their solidarity with the state and for participating in the thanksgiving service.

In his goodwill message, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the governors present, expressed gratitude to God for the progress witnessed in Akwa Ibom and the godly leadership of Governor Emmanuel, who is running a Christ – centred governance.

Other items on the program were thanksgiving, rendition of praise and worship songs with the high point being when Governor Udom Emmanuel read the first Bible lesson from Deutronomy 33 : 25.

Meanwhile, an anniversary cake was cut to mark 32 years of state creation.

In a goodwill message, the state chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, congratulated the Governor and people of the state on the Anniversary and noted with satisfaction the performance of PDP leaders in the state administration and urged the people to support the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel.