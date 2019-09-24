EgyptAir Announces 50% Discount For Business Class

EgyptAir has announced the launch of up to 50 per cent discount on the Business class fares between Cairo and most of the airline’s international destinations.

According to the airline, the discount was in line with the carrier’s plan to provide the optimum service for the best and competitive fares.

The airline offers premium business class product such as the Super Diamond Full Flat Bed seats on the Boeing Dreamliner B787-9 aircraft and Full Flat Bed on both the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Furthermore, as a way of identifying with Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, the airline’s country manager in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdulrahman, noted that the airline would offer its Nigerian customers 50 per cent discount in business class for tickets issued from September 30 till October 7, 2019.In another development, EgyptAir has announced an extension of its codeshare with United Airlines in an effort to extend its network in North America.

“Subject to the agreement, EgyptAir customers can now book their flights to Boston, San Francesco, Los Angeles and Chicago through Washington starting from September 12th 3122. EgyptAir is keen on expanding its network in North America especially after inaugurating the new non-stop service to Washington in June, providing integration for EgyptAir network,” said Capt. Ahmed Adel, EgyptAir chairman & CEO.

Similarly, EgyptAir Airlines chairman & CEO, Capt Ashraf Al- Kholy said, “EgyptAir customers can fly to the new destinations through Cairo to Washington flight on our newest Dreamliner B787-9 equipped with Super Diamond Full Flat Bed Seats in Business Class and personal screens in all classes. The aircraft also provides Wi-Fi internet, roaming services and Live TV for a seamless travel experience.”