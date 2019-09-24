Kwara Commences Surgical Intervention For 500 Beneficiaries

Kwara State government yesterday commenced weeklong medical and surgical interventions for the people of the state.

At least 500 patients will benefit from the special medical outreach, which kicked off at the Ilorin General Hospital.

The Kwara State government funded medical intervention is in collaboration with the Kwara State Association of Nigeria USA, Sakinah Medical Outreach, and the Kwara State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The interventions involve procedures such as cataract, glaucoma, hernia, and neurosurgery, among others.

The surgical interventions are a follow up to the statewide medical mission during which doctors attended to over 2,500 patients suffering from various ailments and offered medical advice and the ongoing medical screenings across most of the general hospitals in the state.

The special adviser on Health Matters to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Prof. Wale Sulaiman said: “These interventions are a part of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s agenda to ensure good healthcare for the people. The governor had graciously released the sums of N26.9million for the interventions, covering the medical missions conducted across the state a few weeks ago and the cost of purchasing the equipment to prepare the hospital for these procedures in line with global best practices”.

“The exercise is in partnership with the KSANG, Sekinah and the Kwara State chapter of the NMA which brought US and Nigeria-based medical experts for the mission.”

Sulaiman said the patients for the surgery had been generated from the medical missions to the three senatorial districts.

The surgeries come a week after the administration held some preliminary Hepatitis and anti-polio Campaign in Lafiagi ahead of a full-blown statewide effort to stamp out hepatitis following fears that the virus is fast spreading in the state.

The first leg of the campaign was held at the College of Education (CoE) Lafiagi, while similar exercise would hold at the CoE, Oro, and another one at the Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin.