NEWS
NDLEA Arrest Another Suspect In Kebbi For Cultivating Indian Hemp
The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested another suspect in Kebbi for cultivating three hectares of Indian hemp
The farm owner, a 38-year-old Musa Ibrahim, was arrested at Sarandosa, a village in Maiyama Local Government Area of the state, where the farm was located.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Peter Odaudu, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.
The NDLEA boss in the state expressed worry that this was the third time his men discovered Indian hemp farm and arrested suspected owners of the farm in the state.
“Today being the 24th if Sept., 2019, our counter narcotic efforts have yielded dividends once more.
“In the early hours of this morning, our operatives led by Ernest Omoegbeleghan, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, (CSN), discovered a Cannabis Sativa farm in Sarandosa in Maiyama local government area of the state. The farm measured about three hectares in size.
“Our operatives had to retreat when the suspect’s wife raised a false alarm that they were being raided by armed robbers,”he said.
He said the farm had been destroyed and about 60 kilometres of the weed uprooted as exhibit to be tendered in the Federal High Court.
“The suspect will be arraigned to face the wrath of the law,” he said.
He called on the general public, especially farming communities to be vigilant and report any suspected case of Cannabis cultivation in their area to the agency.
He pledged that the agency would not rest until all those behind the cultivation of the illicit farming activitities of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp).
“The agency is committed not to rest on her oars until all drug cultivators and dealers are run out of business and put behind bars, where they rightly belong,” the commandant said.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
-
METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award