NDLEA Arrest Another Suspect In Kebbi For Cultivating Indian Hemp

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested another suspect in Kebbi for cultivating three hectares of Indian hemp

The farm owner, a 38-year-old Musa Ibrahim, was arrested at Sarandosa, a village in Maiyama Local Government Area of the state, where the farm was located.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Peter Odaudu, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The NDLEA boss in the state expressed worry that this was the third time his men discovered Indian hemp farm and arrested suspected owners of the farm in the state.

“Today being the 24th if Sept., 2019, our counter narcotic efforts have yielded dividends once more.

“In the early hours of this morning, our operatives led by Ernest Omoegbeleghan, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, (CSN), discovered a Cannabis Sativa farm in Sarandosa in Maiyama local government area of the state. The farm measured about three hectares in size.

“Our operatives had to retreat when the suspect’s wife raised a false alarm that they were being raided by armed robbers,”he said.

He said the farm had been destroyed and about 60 kilometres of the weed uprooted as exhibit to be tendered in the Federal High Court.

“The suspect will be arraigned to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

He called on the general public, especially farming communities to be vigilant and report any suspected case of Cannabis cultivation in their area to the agency.

He pledged that the agency would not rest until all those behind the cultivation of the illicit farming activitities of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp).

“The agency is committed not to rest on her oars until all drug cultivators and dealers are run out of business and put behind bars, where they rightly belong,” the commandant said.