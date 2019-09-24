NGO Moves To Mitigate Impact Of Climate Change

Climatic variation in Nigeria is physically evident in desertification and drought, especially in the northernmost states.

Nigeria has the largest desertification rates in the world with loss of 55.7 per cent of its primary forest. The annual rate of deforestation in Nigeria is approximately 3.5 per cent which is between 350,000 and 400,000 hectares per year.

In Nigeria forest has been cleared for logging, timber export, subsistence agriculture and notably the collection of wood for fuel which remains problematic in West Africa. A lot of damage has been done to Nigeria’s land through the process of deforestation, notably contributing to the overwhelming trend of desertification. Desertification is the encroachment of the desert on land that was once fertile.

The frontline desert-threatened states of Nigeria constitute 40 per cent of the land mass of the country with increased pressure of desertification, exacerbated by climate change and human activities like timber harvesting, a practice that has led to severe deforestation of the natural forests.

A large percentage of rural dwellers live without access to any electricity and almost one-half still depends on solid fuels such as unprocessed biomass, firewood coal or charcoal for its thermal needs. These people depend heavily on firewood for their cooking, heating and basic home appliances, an approach that comes with multitude of impacts detrimental to their health, welfare and the environment.

The National Forest Conservation Council of Nigeria estimates that a large portion of the forests in Nigeria will be cleared within a few decades if current rates of deforestation are not reduced.

The Federal Government has increased afforestation and reforestation efforts under various projects and programmes to augment natural regeneration processes but the rate of afforestation is not commensurate with the rate of deforestation.

As part of efforts to augment government’s effort, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Global Environment Facility (GEF) initiated a five-year intervention project, the Sustainable Fuelwood Management (SFM) project to promote reforestation in local communities by providing more sustainable solutions to fuelwood method of cooking.

As part of promoting this intervention, the UNDP GEF SFM project is poised to make funds available for grants to local communities to address identified problems on ground which include the issues of health, environmental pollution, climate change and cost of energy to women.

As part of its activities, the UNDP GEF in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and other key stakeholders supported and sponsored an SFM awareness and enlightenment campaign in Calabar Municipal and Oleh town, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government of Delta State.

The road show, a continuation of the pilot awareness and enlightenment campaign in the three focal states of Kaduna, Cross River, Delta drew a mammoth crowd and attention at the Marian Market Calabar, where the road show had a stopover to address the market women on the need to upscale to the use of more efficient clean and improved cookstoves that will save them money and impact positively on their health before proceeding to the Municipal Government Headquarters where 50 GEF/SFM branded prototype kiosks and 1500 improved cookstoves were given as empowerment start-ups to the recipients trained by The Women Initiative For Sustainable Environment (WISE).

Dr Edu Effiom of the Cross River State Forestry Department and the SFM focal person for Cross River State was on ground to address the recipients and admonished them and harped on the need to conserve our forests by the adoption of fuelwood efficient cooking methods and her department’s involvement in policy formulation and wood-lot development for future fuel wood use.

The road show continued to Oleh town, Delta State, where the campaign was warmly and enthusiastically received. It recorded a huge turnout.

Participants at the Oleh road show included members of the National Youth Service Corps and members of the women wing of the Isoko Development Union.

In his remarks, the national chairman of the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cookstoves,organisers and facilitators of the road show, Prince Ene Okechukwu spoke extensively on the health implications of domestic pollution and the importance of kitchen lifestyle changes through the use of efficient, energy saving and improved cookstoves. He buttressed on the many business opportunities in the industry available to the youth and women entrepreneurs.