Owukpa Internal Zoning Structure: Beneficiaries And Marginalised

Owukpa is one of the three communities that make up Ogbadibo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The community is divided into two large districts. These include Itabono and Ehaje. It is also politically grouped into four wards. The wards include Itabono Ward l and ll and Ehaje Ward l and ll respectively.

For peaceful coexistence among these districts and wards, the community’s ancestral traditional council adopted a unique internal zoning system from the beginning of its existence. For several years, this arrangement has become a norm in every political era.

The zoning system works from the method of choosing the community traditional head (Onomo) down to the districts heads (Edemalu or Onagene) as the case may be, and this rotates round the clans or families that make up the community.

This is even as the local government (Ogbadibo) chairmanship position rotates among these three communities (Otukpa, Orokam and Owukpa) that form Ogbadibo.

To unveil how this unique zoning has played out in both elected and non-elected positions in the community, a quick look at the districts and wards that have benefited or left marginalized becomes imperative.

Elected Ogbadibo Local Government (LG) Chairmen from Owukpa Community comprise Late Augustine Ojobo from Itabono Ward ll (1991), Mr. Clement Agada from Ehaje Ward l (2008-2010) and Hon. Joseph Ojobo as Vice Chairman from Itabono Ward ll (2004-2006).

While Caretaker Chairmen include Hon. Ijiga Okoh from Ehaje Ward ll (2011-2012), Hon. Adoyi Omale from Itabono Ward ll (2012) and Hon. Prince Onuh Odoh from Ehaje Ward l (2019), members of State House of Assembly have been Hon. Sylvester Agbo from Ehaje ll (1999-2003) and Hon. Joseph Ojobo from Itabono Ward ll (2011-2019).

Other state government appointees as Commissioners from the Community have been Dr. Christopher Obute from Ehaje Ward l (1999-2007) and Dr. Godwin Emmanuel from Itabono Ward ll (2019).

Also standing on the age long zoning arrangement, Mr. Mathew Achanya from Ehaje (Ward ll) and Hon. Vincent Amuche from Itabono (Ward l) have also made the LG party chairmen respectively.

From the above analysis, it is unarguably clear that whenever Ogbadibo chairmanship is being zoned to Owukpa according to the traditional zoning system again, Itabono Ward l is undoubtedly deserving of producing the next candidate for the post while other districts and Wards in the community build wall of supports around the candidate.

It is believed that those that came up with zoning arrangement in Owukpa, did so for the purpose of togetherness, progress, even development, harmony and peaceful co-existence. They did so, in order to give everyone a sense of belonging and inclusiveness.

However, it will, therefore, be a setback for an individual interest to supersede that of a community. Any individual who wishes to destroy this popular laid down zoning system because he/she is at advantage today may incur the wrath of Owukpa ancestors (alekwu).

Again, there is a popular saying that ‘what goes around, comes around’. Tomorrow may be another person’s turn, therefore, Owukpa people should discourage any attempt by any individual to frustrate or destroy the long existing zoning arrangement in the community.